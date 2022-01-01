Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

cinnamon roll image

 

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
cinnamon roll$5.00
cinnamon brown sugar laminated dough topped with a classic frosting
brown butter cinnamon roll image

 

Flour Bakery Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
brown butter cinnamon roll$5.00
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
cinnamon roll with strawberry frosting$5.00
our well loved cinnamon rolls topped with a delicious strawberry cream cheese frosting (veg, w/o nuts)
brown butter cinnamon roll$5.00
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
Sofra Bakery & Cafe image

 

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Date Turmeric Cinnamon Roll$4.50
Date and cinnamon-filled turmeric dough, cream cheese icing. Egg free, serves one
brown butter cinnamon roll image

 

Flour Bakery Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
brown butter cinnamon roll$5.00
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
Item pic

 

Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cinnamon Roll$5.99
Our giant cinnamon roll, griddled and server with a side of our homemade cinnamon honey butter Must Try!
