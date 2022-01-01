Cinnamon rolls in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|cinnamon roll
|$5.00
cinnamon brown sugar laminated dough topped with a classic frosting
Flour Bakery Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|brown butter cinnamon roll
|$5.00
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|cinnamon roll with strawberry frosting
|$5.00
our well loved cinnamon rolls topped with a delicious strawberry cream cheese frosting (veg, w/o nuts)
|brown butter cinnamon roll
|$5.00
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
1 Belmont St, Cambridge
|Date Turmeric Cinnamon Roll
|$4.50
Date and cinnamon-filled turmeric dough, cream cheese icing. Egg free, serves one
Flour Bakery Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|brown butter cinnamon roll
|$5.00
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze