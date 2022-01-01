Clams in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve clams
Riverside Pizza and Seafood
305 River Street, Cambridge
|Clam Strip Plate
|$16.25
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mad Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Hokkigai (Surf Clam)
|$7.00
2 pieces per order Nigiri.
3 pieces per order Sashimi.
Izakaya Ittoku
1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|3 Kinds Clams Sashimi
|$18.00
Whelk, Surf Clam, and Scallop Sashimi
|10 Kinds Fish & Clam Sashimi
|$48.00
Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Mackerel, Octopus, Scallop, Botan Shrimp, Snowcrab leg, Surf Clam, and Whelk Sashimi
Sebastians
555 Technology Square, Cambridge
|New England Clam Chowder - Bowl
|$3.15
Available on Fridays
|New England Clam Chowder - Cup
|$2.30
Available on Fridays
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Small Wellfleet Cherrystone Clam and Bacon Pizza
|$18.00
Clam sauce, pecorino, hot pepper, bacon and parsley.
|Large Wellfleet Cherrystone Clam and Bacon Pizza
|$27.00
Clam sauce, pecorino, hot pepper, bacon and parsley.
Puritan & Company
1166 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|clam chowder
|$13.00
clam chowder, green onion, potato, and applewood bacon topped off with clam fritters
contains dairy, alliums, and shellfish (none can be omitted)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Village Kitchen
359 Huron Ave, Cambridge
|Linguini Clams
|$17.95
Fresh little neck clams in your choice of Tomato, garlic & oil, or arrabiata sauce
The Hourly Oyster
15 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|Clam Chowder
|$10.00
Bacon, Seasoned Oyster Crackers
|Little Neck Clams
|$1.50
House Cocktail Sauce
HAMBURGERS
Charlie's Kitchen
10 Eliot Street, Cambridge
|HOMEMADE CLAM CHOWDER
|$10.00
ALLERGENS : DAIRY, SHELLFISH ( CLAM), WHEAT
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
ATWOOD'S TAVERN
877 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|New Deal Clam Chowder
|$10.00
creamy new england-style, bacon, oyster crackers
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021
98 Winthrop St, Cambridge
|Clam Chowder
|$18.00
Our take on a classic made with New England clams with bacon, cream and potatoes. ( the chowder is freshly made for the day and nothing can be taken out of it)
|Clam Strips
|$16.00