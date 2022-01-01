Cobb salad in Cambridge
More about Sebastians - Draper Employees Only
Sebastians - Draper Employees Only
555 Technology Square, Cambridge
|Cobb Salad
|$0.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
More about Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto
Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|cobb salad
|$14.00
little leaf, tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, egg, chopped chicken, mustard vinaigrette
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Flour Bakery - Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|cobb salad
|$12.50
baby iceberg, great hill blue, hard boiled egg, north country bacon, pickled shallots, buttermilk-avocado ranch (gf, w/o nuts) (salad sold as is, unfortunately no modifications only protein additions possible)
More about Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|smoked salmon cobb salad
|$16.00
baby iceberg, great hill blue, hard boiled egg, north country bacon, pickled shallots, buttermilk-avocado ranch (gf, w/o nuts) (salad sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible)
More about Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge
TACOS
Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge
297 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Naco Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Arugula/cucumbers/chickpeas/tomato/avocado/smoked queso/bacon/charred onions/green goddess dressing
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|cobb salad
|$12.50
baby iceberg, great hill blue, hard boiled egg, north country bacon, pickled shallots, buttermilk-avocado ranch (gf, w/o nuts) (salad sold as is, unfortunately no modifications only protein additions possible)
More about Little Luna
Little Luna
75 Binney Street, Cambridge
|Cobb Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, gorgonzola cheese, olives & tomato.
More about The Hourly Oyster House
The Hourly Oyster House
15 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
heirloom tomatoes, basil, white balsamic vinaigrette