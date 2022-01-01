Cobb salad in Cambridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb Salad image

 

Sebastians - Draper Employees Only

555 Technology Square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$0.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
More about Sebastians - Draper Employees Only
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice image

 

Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
cobb salad$14.00
little leaf, tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, egg, chopped chicken, mustard vinaigrette
More about Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
cobb salad$12.50
baby iceberg, great hill blue, hard boiled egg, north country bacon, pickled shallots, buttermilk-avocado ranch (gf, w/o nuts) (salad sold as is, unfortunately no modifications only protein additions possible)
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
smoked salmon cobb salad$16.00
baby iceberg, great hill blue, hard boiled egg, north country bacon, pickled shallots, buttermilk-avocado ranch (gf, w/o nuts) (salad sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible)
More about Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
Item pic

TACOS

Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge

297 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2834 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Naco Cobb Salad$12.00
Arugula/cucumbers/chickpeas/tomato/avocado/smoked queso/bacon/charred onions/green goddess dressing
More about Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
cobb salad$12.50
baby iceberg, great hill blue, hard boiled egg, north country bacon, pickled shallots, buttermilk-avocado ranch (gf, w/o nuts) (salad sold as is, unfortunately no modifications only protein additions possible)
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
Consumer pic

 

Little Luna

75 Binney Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad w/ Grilled Chicken$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, gorgonzola cheese, olives & tomato.
More about Little Luna
The Hourly Oyster image

 

The Hourly Oyster House

15 Dunster Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$14.00
heirloom tomatoes, basil, white balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Hourly Oyster House
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square) image

 

Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$14.99
Diced Grilled Chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, & Tomato over romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing
More about Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast

