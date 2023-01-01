Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut ice cream in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve coconut ice cream

Sofra Bakery & Cafe image

 

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Salted Caramel Coconut Ice Cream$6.00
Half pint
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Forage - Cambridge image

 

Forage Cambridge

5, Craigie Circle, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Sapote Coconut Ice Cream
More about Forage Cambridge

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Tagliatelle

Garden Salad

Lemon Meringue Pies

Tomato Salad

Muffins

Veggie Burgers

Lasagna

Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (604 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4 (34 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (604 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (168 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2005 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (441 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston