Coleslaw in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve coleslaw
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Coleslaw (half pint)
|$3.25
Not just for Rachels. Great as a side too. A creamy slaw of shredded red cabbage, and carrots, with mayonnaise, Deli Guy's mustard, sugar, cider vinegar, celery seed and black pepper.
More about The Smoke Shop BBQ- Harvard Square
The Smoke Shop BBQ- Harvard Square
8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge
|Quart Sweet & Spicy Coleslaw
|$18.00
|Sweet & Spicy Coleslaw
|$4.50
More about Boston Burger Company- Cambridge
Boston Burger Company- Cambridge
1105 Mass Ave., cambridge
|Side Coleslaw
|$3.00
More about Grafton Street Pub & Grill -
Grafton Street Pub & Grill -
59 John F Kennedy Street, Cambridge
|Coleslaw
|$3.00
More about Hi-Rise Bread Co.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hi-Rise Bread Co.
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|Coleslaw (cup)
|$5.00
a cup of our house-made coleslaw *contains eggs, milk*