Coleslaw in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw (half pint)$3.25
Not just for Rachels. Great as a side too. A creamy slaw of shredded red cabbage, and carrots, with mayonnaise, Deli Guy's mustard, sugar, cider vinegar, celery seed and black pepper.
Item pic

 

The Smoke Shop BBQ- Harvard Square

8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quart Sweet & Spicy Coleslaw$18.00
Sweet & Spicy Coleslaw$4.50
Consumer pic

 

Boston Burger Company- Cambridge

1105 Mass Ave., cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Coleslaw$3.00
Grafton Street Pub & Grill image

 

Grafton Street Pub & Grill -

59 John F Kennedy Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$3.00
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi-Rise Bread Co.

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw (cup)$5.00
a cup of our house-made coleslaw *contains eggs, milk*
All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square image

 

All Star Sandwich Bar

1245 Cambridge St., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw$3.00
Creamy coleslaw
