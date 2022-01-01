Cookie dough in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve cookie dough
More about VESTER
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar (Vegan + Gluten Free)
|$4.00
Organic almond flour, coconut oil, vegan chocolate chips + maple syrup make for this delicious gluten free + vegan cookie dough bar. Topped with maldon sea salt + coconut flakes.
|VEGAN Cookie Dough Bar
|$3.00
|Frozen Cookie Dough (half dz)
|$8.00
Our top selling sweet, baked in the coziness of your home. Fun and delicious for all. Sold by 1/2 dz.
More about Mother Juice Kendall Square
Mother Juice Kendall Square
625 West Kendall Street, Cambridge
|Raw Cookie Dough Balls
|$5.00
Raw cookie dough made with almond flour, coconut flour, maple, dark chocolate chips, and cacao nibs
More about New City Microcreamery - Cambridge
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
New City Microcreamery - Cambridge
403 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|{1} Cookie Dough (GES)
|{K} Cookie Dough (GES)
|{P} Cookie Dough (GES)
More about Pagu
PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES
Pagu
310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Matcha Cookie Dough
|$19.99
1 lb cookie dough
makes 20-24 cookies
comes with chocolate chips
contains wheat, gluten, chocolate, organic cane sugar, dairy, egg, matcha tea, almonds (nuts!!)
Baking directions can be found under "reheat instructions" at gopagu.com.