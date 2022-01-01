Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookie dough in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve cookie dough

Item pic

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar (Vegan + Gluten Free)$4.00
Organic almond flour, coconut oil, vegan chocolate chips + maple syrup make for this delicious gluten free + vegan cookie dough bar. Topped with maldon sea salt + coconut flakes.
VEGAN Cookie Dough Bar$3.00
Frozen Cookie Dough (half dz)$8.00
Our top selling sweet, baked in the coziness of your home. Fun and delicious for all. Sold by 1/2 dz.
More about VESTER
Item pic

 

Mother Juice Kendall Square

625 West Kendall Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Raw Cookie Dough Balls$5.00
Raw cookie dough made with almond flour, coconut flour, maple, dark chocolate chips, and cacao nibs
More about Mother Juice Kendall Square
New City Microcreamery Cambridge image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

New City Microcreamery - Cambridge

403 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.8 (471 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
{1} Cookie Dough (GES)
{K} Cookie Dough (GES)
{P} Cookie Dough (GES)
More about New City Microcreamery - Cambridge
Item pic

PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES

Pagu

310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Matcha Cookie Dough$19.99
1 lb cookie dough
makes 20-24 cookies
comes with chocolate chips
contains wheat, gluten, chocolate, organic cane sugar, dairy, egg, matcha tea, almonds (nuts!!)
Baking directions can be found under "reheat instructions" at gopagu.com.
More about Pagu
e08cae61-5885-4619-9b00-5479e106eb86 image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL

Little Donkey - Cambridge

505 MASSACHUSETTS AVE, CAMBRIDGE

Avg 4.5 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
COOKIE DOUGH$12.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
More about Little Donkey - Cambridge

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Cappuccino

Cookies

Hot Chocolate

Salmon

Spaghetti

Margherita Pizza

Calamari

Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston