Cookies in Cambridge

Dimi's Place image

PIZZA

Dimi's Place

272 Brookline Street, Cambridge

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Cookies$2.25
Fresh Baked
More about Dimi's Place
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Bagelsaurus

1796 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

Avg 4 (663 reviews)
Takeout
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Bagelsaurus
Item pic

 

Barismo 364

364 Broadway, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies$1.85
More about Barismo 364
Item pic

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar (Vegan + Gluten Free)$4.00
Organic almond flour, coconut oil, vegan chocolate chips + maple syrup make for this delicious gluten free + vegan cookie dough bar. Topped with maldon sea salt + coconut flakes.
Lingonberry "Thumb Print" (3 Cookies)$4.50
Homemade sugar cookie base with lingonberry preserve make for these buttery delicious bites. 1 pack = 3 cookies.
Raspberry Crumble Cookie$3.00
Buttery crumble cookie with raspberry jam.
More about VESTER
Lily P's image

 

Lily P's

50 Binney Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cookie$2.00
Chocolate Chip
More about Lily P's
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
4 Cookies in a Bag - Butter Cookies$2.50
Bag of four of our Tatte Signature Plain Butter Cookies.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Royal Icing Egg Cookie$2.75
Rich, egg shaped butter cookies topped with royal icing and pastel sanding sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
The Abbey - Porter Square image

 

The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,

1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
WARM CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$10.00
WARM CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE, VANILLA ICE CREAM, CARAMEL SAUCE
More about The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Monster FT$12.95
Cookie Monster Pancakes$15.00
Cookie Monster Pancakes$15.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery & Cafe

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Linzer Cookie$3.00
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpernickel Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.25
Like the bagel, but as a cookie!
Ingredients: toasted rye flour, all purpose flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking soda, butter, sugar, molasses, eggs, vanilla extract, Valrhona dark chocolate, cocoa nibs.
Sesame Tahini Cookie$1.00
GG's Sprinkle Cookie$1.00
A lemon-cardamom shortbread rolled in rainbow sprinkles.
Ingredients: flour, salt, powdered sugar, vanilla, butter, lemon zest, cardamom, sprinkles.
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Chocolate Chip Cookies image

 

Sebastians

555 Technology Square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
More about Sebastians
Item pic

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie$2.50
Loaded Peanut Butter Cookie$2.50
Bourbon, Brown Butter, Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.75
Bourbon, Brown Butter and Chocolate Chip Cookies
2 per order
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
Item pic

 

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
breakfast cookie$4.00
an acceptable cookie choice for breakfast. GF oats, peanut butter, dried cherries, and cocoa nibs are mixed with pepitas, sunflower and flax seeds.
salted toffee chip cookie$4.00
you can't go wrong, a chocolate chip cookie with the wonderful addition of salted toffee
flower sandwich cookie$4.00
filled with lemon curd and dusted with strawberry powder
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
oreo cookie$3.00
with vanilla cream filling (veg, w/o nuts)
double chocolate cookie$3.00
dark rich chocolate cookie and chocolate chunks and walnuts and rye flour
ginger molasses cookie$3.00
full of ginger and spice and rolled around in sugar
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
Item pic

 

Mother Juice Kendall Square

625 West Kendall Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Raw Cookie Dough Balls$5.00
Raw cookie dough made with almond flour, coconut flour, maple, dark chocolate chips, and cacao nibs
More about Mother Juice Kendall Square
ee173730-3695-4b27-80ef-ae6e3826ea99 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Shy Bird

390 Third St., Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
COOKIE.$1.50
More about Shy Bird
New City Microcreamery Cambridge image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

New City Microcreamery - Cambridge

403 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.8 (471 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
{Q} Salted Cookies N' Cream (GS)
{1} Cookie Dough (GES)
{1} Salted Cookies N' Cream (GS)
More about New City Microcreamery - Cambridge
Item pic

 

Puritan & Company

1166 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (1233 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
funfetti sugar cookies$12.00
funfetti sugar cookie that has been lightly sprinkled with salt. Pack of 3
More about Puritan & Company
Item pic

PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES

Pagu

310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Matcha Cookie Dough$19.99
1 lb cookie dough
makes 20-24 cookies
comes with chocolate chips
contains wheat, gluten, chocolate, organic cane sugar, dairy, egg, matcha tea, almonds (nuts!!)
Baking directions can be found under "reheat instructions" at gopagu.com.
Matcha Cookie (1 ea)$3.00
More about Pagu
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
double chocolate cookie$3.00
dark rich chocolate cookie and chocolate chunks and walnuts and rye flour
oreo cookie$3.00
with vanilla cream filling (veg, w/o nuts)
ginger molasses cookie$3.00
full of ginger and spice and rolled around in sugar
More about Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
Sofra Bakery & Cafe image

 

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Molasses Cookies
Our classic cookie and all time staff favorite! Dairy free, one cookie or bag of 4
Chocolate Chunk Cookies$2.00
Made with Maine Grains flour and TCHO bittersweet chocolate. One cookie or bag of 4
Dozen Boxed Assorted Cookies$21.00
Chocolate chunk, earthquake, molasses, syrian shortbread. One dozen cookies.
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
oreo cookie$3.00
with vanilla cream filling (veg, w/o nuts)
double chocolate cookie$3.00
dark rich chocolate cookie and chocolate chunks and walnuts and rye flour
ginger molasses cookie$3.00
full of ginger and spice and rolled around in sugar
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mudslide Cookie (n, gf, df)$2.85
long live Crema Cafe's mudslide cookie! crispy outside, super chewy inside with chocolate and walnuts
Blueberry White Chocolate Cookie$3.25
mom deserves a nice afternoon snack! Fresh blueberries and white chocolate chips baked in a buttery sugar cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
this monster sized cookie is a fan favorite, fo'sho!
More about Revival Cafe
Item pic

 

Tatte Catering

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hazelnut Cookies$7.00
Twelve of our crumbly hazelnut cookies rolled in powdered sugar. | Box of 12
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chocolate Sandwich Cookie$3.00
Rich dark chocolate cookie with crunchy cocoa nibs. The Chocolate Sandwich Cookie is two of our Chocolate Crunch Cookies sandwiched together with tahini buttercream.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Catering
Item pic

 

LASAISON BAKERY

407 Concord ave., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Persian Cookies Bag Of 4$4.95
Classic Choc-Chip Cookie (Vegan)$3.90
Pecan Cookies$4.00
More about LASAISON BAKERY
All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square image

 

All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square

1238 Cambridge St,, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie$3.00
More about All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square
Darwin's Ltd. image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

1629 Cambridge St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Time Cookies$2.62
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Darwin's Ltd. image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

31 Putnam Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies.$2.35
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Darwin's Ltd. image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

148 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (993 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Time Cookies$2.62
Cookies.$2.35
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Darwin's Ltd. image

 

Darwin's Ltd.

313 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Time Cookies$2.62
Cookies.$2.35
More about Darwin's Ltd.

