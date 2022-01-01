Cookies in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve cookies
PIZZA
Dimi's Place
272 Brookline Street, Cambridge
|Homemade Cookies
|$2.25
Fresh Baked
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON
Bagelsaurus
1796 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar (Vegan + Gluten Free)
|$4.00
Organic almond flour, coconut oil, vegan chocolate chips + maple syrup make for this delicious gluten free + vegan cookie dough bar. Topped with maldon sea salt + coconut flakes.
|Lingonberry "Thumb Print" (3 Cookies)
|$4.50
Homemade sugar cookie base with lingonberry preserve make for these buttery delicious bites. 1 pack = 3 cookies.
|Raspberry Crumble Cookie
|$3.00
Buttery crumble cookie with raspberry jam.
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|4 Cookies in a Bag - Butter Cookies
|$2.50
Bag of four of our Tatte Signature Plain Butter Cookies.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Royal Icing Egg Cookie
|$2.75
Rich, egg shaped butter cookies topped with royal icing and pastel sanding sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,
1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|WARM CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
|$10.00
WARM CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE, VANILLA ICE CREAM, CARAMEL SAUCE
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Cookie Monster FT
|$12.95
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery & Cafe
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Linzer Cookie
|$3.00
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Mamaleh's Delicatessen
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Pumpernickel Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.25
Like the bagel, but as a cookie!
Ingredients: toasted rye flour, all purpose flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking soda, butter, sugar, molasses, eggs, vanilla extract, Valrhona dark chocolate, cocoa nibs.
|Sesame Tahini Cookie
|$1.00
|GG's Sprinkle Cookie
|$1.00
A lemon-cardamom shortbread rolled in rainbow sprinkles.
Ingredients: flour, salt, powdered sugar, vanilla, butter, lemon zest, cardamom, sprinkles.
Sebastians
555 Technology Square, Cambridge
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie
|$2.50
|Loaded Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.50
|Bourbon, Brown Butter, Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.75
Bourbon, Brown Butter and Chocolate Chip Cookies
2 per order
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|breakfast cookie
|$4.00
an acceptable cookie choice for breakfast. GF oats, peanut butter, dried cherries, and cocoa nibs are mixed with pepitas, sunflower and flax seeds.
|salted toffee chip cookie
|$4.00
you can't go wrong, a chocolate chip cookie with the wonderful addition of salted toffee
|flower sandwich cookie
|$4.00
filled with lemon curd and dusted with strawberry powder
Flour Bakery Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|oreo cookie
|$3.00
with vanilla cream filling (veg, w/o nuts)
|double chocolate cookie
|$3.00
dark rich chocolate cookie and chocolate chunks and walnuts and rye flour
|ginger molasses cookie
|$3.00
full of ginger and spice and rolled around in sugar
Mother Juice Kendall Square
625 West Kendall Street, Cambridge
|Raw Cookie Dough Balls
|$5.00
Raw cookie dough made with almond flour, coconut flour, maple, dark chocolate chips, and cacao nibs
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
New City Microcreamery - Cambridge
403 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|{Q} Salted Cookies N' Cream (GS)
|{1} Cookie Dough (GES)
|{1} Salted Cookies N' Cream (GS)
Puritan & Company
1166 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|funfetti sugar cookies
|$12.00
funfetti sugar cookie that has been lightly sprinkled with salt. Pack of 3
PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES
Pagu
310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Matcha Cookie Dough
|$19.99
1 lb cookie dough
makes 20-24 cookies
comes with chocolate chips
contains wheat, gluten, chocolate, organic cane sugar, dairy, egg, matcha tea, almonds (nuts!!)
Baking directions can be found under "reheat instructions" at gopagu.com.
|Matcha Cookie (1 ea)
|$3.00
Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
1 Belmont St, Cambridge
|Molasses Cookies
Our classic cookie and all time staff favorite! Dairy free, one cookie or bag of 4
|Chocolate Chunk Cookies
|$2.00
Made with Maine Grains flour and TCHO bittersweet chocolate. One cookie or bag of 4
|Dozen Boxed Assorted Cookies
|$21.00
Chocolate chunk, earthquake, molasses, syrian shortbread. One dozen cookies.
Flour Bakery Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
Revival Cafe
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|Mudslide Cookie (n, gf, df)
|$2.85
long live Crema Cafe's mudslide cookie! crispy outside, super chewy inside with chocolate and walnuts
|Blueberry White Chocolate Cookie
|$3.25
mom deserves a nice afternoon snack! Fresh blueberries and white chocolate chips baked in a buttery sugar cookie
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
this monster sized cookie is a fan favorite, fo'sho!
Tatte Catering
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Hazelnut Cookies
|$7.00
Twelve of our crumbly hazelnut cookies rolled in powdered sugar. | Box of 12
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
|Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chocolate Sandwich Cookie
|$3.00
Rich dark chocolate cookie with crunchy cocoa nibs. The Chocolate Sandwich Cookie is two of our Chocolate Crunch Cookies sandwiched together with tahini buttercream.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Sesame
LASAISON BAKERY
407 Concord ave., Cambridge
|Persian Cookies Bag Of 4
|$4.95
|Classic Choc-Chip Cookie (Vegan)
|$3.90
|Pecan Cookies
|$4.00
All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square
1238 Cambridge St,, Cambridge
|Cookie
|$3.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
1629 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|Cookie Time Cookies
|$2.62
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
31 Putnam Ave, Cambridge
|Cookies.
|$2.35
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
148 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge
|Cookies.
|$2.35
