Cornbread in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve cornbread
More about Lily P's
Lily P's
50 Binney Street, Cambridge
|Mini Cornbread Muffins
|$9.00
Served with Sweet Pepper Jam
More about The Smoke Shop BBQ- Harvard Square
The Smoke Shop BBQ- Harvard Square
8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge
|The Cornbread
|$3.50
Made with Honey Sea-Salt Butter
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
1 Belmont St, Cambridge
|Black Sea Cornbread
|$26.00
Feta, parsley, black olives
More about The Coast Cafe - -Food From The Soul-
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
The Coast Cafe - -Food From The Soul-
233 River Street, Cambridge
|Cornbread Muffin
|$1.75