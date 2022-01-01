Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Commonwealth Cambridge image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Commonwealth Cambridge

11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (1313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Smoked Chicken Wings$16.00
BBQ Spice, Spicy Ranch
More about Commonwealth Cambridge
The Mad Monkfish image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken$16.95
Choose a Noodle style from Pad Thai, Pad See Ew, Drunken Noodles, Pad Woon Sen, Rad Na
More about The Mad Monkfish
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Sugar & Spice

1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5053 reviews)
Takeout
(L) Crispy Chicken Basil$12.95
🌶
Kow Soi Crispy Chicken$15.95
ข้าวซอย 🌶 Crispy Chicken
Crispy Chicken Basil$15.95
🌶
More about Sugar & Spice
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

40 JFK STREET, CAMBRIDGE

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN$7.25
Crispy chicken breast topped with regular mayo, lettuce, and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
More about Tasty Burger
Boathouse - Harvard Square image

 

Boathouse - Harvard Square

49 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Panko crusted, spicy aioli, spinach, tomato, jalapenos, toasted baguette, fries
More about Boathouse - Harvard Square
Mix It image

 

Mix It

1678 Mass Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$15.00
Crispy Basil Chicken (L)$11.50
Crispy Chicken Basil$15.00
More about Mix It
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square) image

 

Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Club$11.99
More about Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
Crispy Chicken Pita image

PITAS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Saloniki

181 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Pita$11.59
crispy fried chicken, avocado, smoked
bacon, “Greek ranch,” fries, tomato, greens
More about Saloniki
Crispy Chicken Pita image

 

Saloniki

24 Dunster Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Pita$11.59
crispy fried chicken, avocado, smoked
bacon, “Greek ranch,” fries, tomato, greens
More about Saloniki
Item pic

 

Wusong Road

114 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Bao$9.88
Crispy fried chicken katsu, szechuan sauce, green papaya slaw, cucumber, freshly steamed milk bao bun.
ALLERGIES: GLUTEN | SOY | EGG | SESAME | ALLIUM
More about Wusong Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Turkey Clubs

Croissants

Cheese Pizza

Muffins

Baklava

Mussels

Cake

Panna Cotta

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston