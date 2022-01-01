Crispy chicken in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve crispy chicken
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Commonwealth Cambridge
11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge
|Crispy Smoked Chicken Wings
|$16.00
BBQ Spice, Spicy Ranch
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mad Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Crispy Chicken
|$16.95
Choose a Noodle style from Pad Thai, Pad See Ew, Drunken Noodles, Pad Woon Sen, Rad Na
RAMEN • NOODLES
Sugar & Spice
1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|(L) Crispy Chicken Basil
|$12.95
🌶
|Kow Soi Crispy Chicken
|$15.95
ข้าวซอย 🌶 Crispy Chicken
|Crispy Chicken Basil
|$15.95
🌶
Tasty Burger
40 JFK STREET, CAMBRIDGE
|CRISPY CHICKEN
|$7.25
Crispy chicken breast topped with regular mayo, lettuce, and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
Boathouse - Harvard Square
49 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Panko crusted, spicy aioli, spinach, tomato, jalapenos, toasted baguette, fries
Mix It
1678 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Crispy Chicken
|$15.00
|Crispy Basil Chicken (L)
|$11.50
|Crispy Chicken Basil
|$15.00
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
20 prospect street, cambridge
|Crispy Chicken Club
|$11.99
PITAS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Saloniki
181 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Crispy Chicken Pita
|$11.59
crispy fried chicken, avocado, smoked
bacon, “Greek ranch,” fries, tomato, greens
Saloniki
24 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|Crispy Chicken Pita
|$11.59
crispy fried chicken, avocado, smoked
bacon, “Greek ranch,” fries, tomato, greens