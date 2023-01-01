Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve cupcakes

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
monster cupcake$6.00
fun & festive monsters made from meringue with black royal icing eyes + mouth. Boo! (veg, gf, w/o nuts)
carrot carrot cupcake$5.50
carrot cupcake with a vanilla buttercream carrot piped in the center, topped with more vanilla buttercream and oreo crumb “dirt” (veg) *contains walnuts
chocolate cupcake$5.25
rich chocolate cake made with whole wheat flour and mounded high with vanilla buttercream (veg, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
chocolate cupcake$5.25
rich chocolate cake made with whole wheat flour and mounded high with vanilla buttercream (veg, w/o nuts)
orange rosemary cupcake$5.25
rosemary cupcake made with orange zest and juice, topped with orange frosting (veg, w/o nuts)
free birthday mini cupcake!$0.00
it's our 22nd birthday! celebrate with a free mini chocolate cupcake topped with rum buttercream frosting. limit one cupcake per order. *does contain alcohol
More about Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
Consumer pic

 

Ramen O' Bowl

1668 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cupcake$3.50
CONTAINS: cashews, gluten, soy
SESAME FREE
More about Ramen O' Bowl
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
buttermilk cupcake with blackberry buttercream$5.25
delicious buttermilk cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream and sprinkles (veg, w/o nuts)
free birthday mini cupcake!$0.00
it's our birthday! celebrate with a free mini chocolate cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream frosting. limit one cupcake per order. w/o nuts
carrot carrot cupcake$5.50
carrot cupcake with a vanilla buttercream carrot piped in the center, topped with more vanilla buttercream and oreo crumb “dirt” (veg) *contains walnuts
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
Consumer pic

 

Revival Cafe - Alewife

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Halloween Special: Pumpkin Cupcake!$3.50
celebrate Halloween properly w/ this delicious ode to everyone's favorite spooky decoration. cupcakes made w/ real pumpkin puree + topped with silky cream cheese frosting - so festive!
contains: gluten, dairy
More about Revival Cafe - Alewife
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi-Rise Bread Co.

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hostess Cupcake$6.00
More about Hi-Rise Bread Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Egg Rolls

Crispy Chicken

Tomato Soup

Egg Benedict

Buffalo Wings

Shrimp Tacos

Eggplant Parm

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (30 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (202 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2371 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (121 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston