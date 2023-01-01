Cupcakes in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve cupcakes
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Flour Bakery - Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|monster cupcake
|$6.00
fun & festive monsters made from meringue with black royal icing eyes + mouth. Boo! (veg, gf, w/o nuts)
|carrot carrot cupcake
|$5.50
carrot cupcake with a vanilla buttercream carrot piped in the center, topped with more vanilla buttercream and oreo crumb “dirt” (veg) *contains walnuts
|chocolate cupcake
|$5.25
rich chocolate cake made with whole wheat flour and mounded high with vanilla buttercream (veg, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|chocolate cupcake
|$5.25
rich chocolate cake made with whole wheat flour and mounded high with vanilla buttercream (veg, w/o nuts)
|orange rosemary cupcake
|$5.25
rosemary cupcake made with orange zest and juice, topped with orange frosting (veg, w/o nuts)
|free birthday mini cupcake!
|$0.00
it's our 22nd birthday! celebrate with a free mini chocolate cupcake topped with rum buttercream frosting. limit one cupcake per order. *does contain alcohol
More about Ramen O' Bowl
Ramen O' Bowl
1668 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|Chocolate Cupcake
|$3.50
CONTAINS: cashews, gluten, soy
SESAME FREE
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|buttermilk cupcake with blackberry buttercream
|$5.25
delicious buttermilk cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream and sprinkles (veg, w/o nuts)
|free birthday mini cupcake!
|$0.00
it's our birthday! celebrate with a free mini chocolate cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream frosting. limit one cupcake per order. w/o nuts
|carrot carrot cupcake
|$5.50
carrot cupcake with a vanilla buttercream carrot piped in the center, topped with more vanilla buttercream and oreo crumb “dirt” (veg) *contains walnuts
More about Revival Cafe - Alewife
Revival Cafe - Alewife
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|Halloween Special: Pumpkin Cupcake!
|$3.50
celebrate Halloween properly w/ this delicious ode to everyone's favorite spooky decoration. cupcakes made w/ real pumpkin puree + topped with silky cream cheese frosting - so festive!
contains: gluten, dairy