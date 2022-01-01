Curry in Cambridge
The Mad Monkfish\r\nFormerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Vegetable (Dinner) Curry
|$14.95
|Chicken Karee Curry
|$16.95
chicken thigh, Thai karee curry, potato, white onions, fried onions, cilantro and jasmine rice. Grandma recipe
|Chicken Mango Curry
|$16.50
Sliced chicken, yellow curry, white onion, zucchini, peppers, tomatoes and mango. Medium spicy.
Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant
1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Katsu Curry
|$13.50
Fried Pork-Tenderloin Cutlet and House Curry over Rice
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Thai Curry Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
citrus & ginger brined thigh, spicy red cabbage & mango slaw, thai curry mayo
Shabu & Mein
148 First Street, Cambridge
|Curry Ramen
|$18.00
Shrimp, fish cake, corn, soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, and seaweed in a curry soup
Nirvana - Taste of India
1680 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Lamb Curry
|$19.00
|Kerala Fish Curry
|$20.00
|Goan Shrimp Curry
|$20.00
New Republik
1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Curry Jumbo Shrimp
|$16.00
Jumbo shrimp in a butternut squash curry with black rice.
Chalawan
1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Fish Curry
|$28.00
Malayu style fish curry with chili turmeric lemongrass and home made spices
|Red Curry Duck
|$28.00
Red curry of duck with lychee apple eggplant okra limeleaf cherry tomato and thai basil
|Lamb Curry
|$30.00
Padang Gulai kembing of lamb shank with chili turmeric tomato cilantro and homemade spice
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Choo Chee Curry
|$16.95
🌶🌶🌶Salmon or tofu choo chee, pineapple, green pea, carrots, peppers. GF comes with meat. Vegan comes with Tofu.
|Green Curry
|$14.95
🌶🌶🌶🌶Thai eggplant, green chili, basil, peppers, green peas. GF comes with meat. Vegan comes with Tofu.
|Mango Curry
|$14.95
🌶🌶Mango and mixed vegetables. GF comes with meat. Vegan comes with Tofu.
Catalyst Restaurant
300 technology square, Cambridge
|Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$16.00
red grapes, bibb lettuce, scallion aioli, brioche bun
Mix It Asian Cuisine and Sushi Bar
1678 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Red Curry
|$15.00
|Chicken Mango Curry
|$16.00
|Crispy Chicken & Red Curry Bento
|$14.00
The Nu Dó Society - Cambridge MA
125 River st, Cambridge
|Green Curry Nu Dó
|$11.00
Thai coconut green curry with chicken served with choice of noodle.
(Spicy!!)
|Curry puff (3) (vegan) !!
|$7.00
A small pie consisting of curry with Carrot and potatoes.
Cloud and Spirits - 795 Main Street
795 Main Street, Cambridge
|Lemongrass Curry Meatball
|$26.00
Soy Marinated Chicken Thigh, Sesame, Chili Oil, Nori, Double Fried, Red Cabbage Slaw, Honey Katsu BBQ Sauce
Hi-Rise Bread Co.
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|Curried Chicken Salad (cup)
|$13.00
a cup (approximately a half pound) of our signature curried chicken salad. *contains eggs, peanuts, cashews*
Yume Ga Arukara
1815 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Curry Udon TAKE OUT
|$20.00
Our traditional hot niku udon with a delicious blend of curry. Topped with our usual hot udon toppings plus an onsen egg and cheese. It is a regional udon dish that you have to try at least once.
ALLERGENS: fish, shellfish, soy, wheat, gluten, sesame.
Pai Kin Kao
80 River St, Cambridge
|Green Curry Fried Rice
|$10.00
jasmine rice, string beans, peppers, basil, egg. Little spicy
|Green Curry
peppers, broccoli, string bean, bamboo.
|Chicken Karee Curry
|$14.95
Chicken thigh, Thai karee curry, potato, white onions, fried onions, cilantro, scallion and jasmine rice.
Cafe Sushi
1105 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Cheese Curry Rice Crackers
|$3.50
morihaku cheese curry-flavored rice crackers
crunchy and flavorful!
Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St
50 Jfk St, Cambridge
|Mango Curry
|$11.95
GF. With mango chunks, onions, summer squash, zucchini, carrots and bell peppers in a special yellow curry.
|Yellow Curry
|$11.95
GF. With pineapples, potatoes, carrots, cherry tomatoes, onions, peanuts and bell peppers.
|Green Curry
|$11.95
GF. With peas, bamboo shoots, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers and basil leaves.