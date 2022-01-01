Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve curry

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish\r\nFormerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetable (Dinner) Curry$14.95
Chicken Karee Curry$16.95
chicken thigh, Thai karee curry, potato, white onions, fried onions, cilantro and jasmine rice. Grandma recipe
Chicken Mango Curry$16.50
Sliced chicken, yellow curry, white onion, zucchini, peppers, tomatoes and mango. Medium spicy.
More about The Mad Monkfish\r\nFormerly Thelonious Monkfish
Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant

1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Katsu Curry$13.50
Fried Pork-Tenderloin Cutlet and House Curry over Rice
More about Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant
Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Curry Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
citrus & ginger brined thigh, spicy red cabbage & mango slaw, thai curry mayo
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
SOUPS • HOT POT • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shabu & Mein

148 First Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (1287 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Ramen$18.00
Shrimp, fish cake, corn, soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, and seaweed in a curry soup
More about Shabu & Mein
Nirvana - Taste of India

1680 Mass Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Curry$19.00
Kerala Fish Curry$20.00
Goan Shrimp Curry$20.00
More about Nirvana - Taste of India
Pepper Sky's - Cambridge

20 Pearl St, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (789 reviews)
Green Curry$0.00
More about Pepper Sky's - Cambridge
New Republik

1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Jumbo Shrimp$16.00
Jumbo shrimp in a butternut squash curry with black rice.
More about New Republik
NOODLES

Chalawan

1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (321 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Curry$28.00
Malayu style fish curry with chili turmeric lemongrass and home made spices
Red Curry Duck$28.00
Red curry of duck with lychee apple eggplant okra limeleaf cherry tomato and thai basil
Lamb Curry$30.00
Padang Gulai kembing of lamb shank with chili turmeric tomato cilantro and homemade spice
More about Chalawan
RAMEN • NOODLES

Sugar & Spice - Cambridge

1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5053 reviews)
Takeout
Choo Chee Curry$16.95
🌶🌶🌶Salmon or tofu choo chee, pineapple, green pea, carrots, peppers. GF comes with meat. Vegan comes with Tofu.
Green Curry$14.95
🌶🌶🌶🌶Thai eggplant, green chili, basil, peppers, green peas. GF comes with meat. Vegan comes with Tofu.
Mango Curry$14.95
🌶🌶Mango and mixed vegetables. GF comes with meat. Vegan comes with Tofu.
More about Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
Catalyst Restaurant

300 technology square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$16.00
red grapes, bibb lettuce, scallion aioli, brioche bun
More about Catalyst Restaurant
Mix It Asian Cuisine and Sushi Bar

1678 Mass Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Curry$15.00
Chicken Mango Curry$16.00
Crispy Chicken & Red Curry Bento$14.00
More about Mix It Asian Cuisine and Sushi Bar
The Nu Dó Society - Cambridge MA

125 River st, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Curry Nu Dó$11.00
Thai coconut green curry with chicken served with choice of noodle.
(Spicy!!)
Curry puff (3) (vegan) !!$7.00
A small pie consisting of curry with Carrot and potatoes.
More about The Nu Dó Society - Cambridge MA
Cloud and Spirits - 795 Main Street

795 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemongrass Curry Meatball$26.00
Soy Marinated Chicken Thigh, Sesame, Chili Oil, Nori, Double Fried, Red Cabbage Slaw, Honey Katsu BBQ Sauce
More about Cloud and Spirits - 795 Main Street
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi-Rise Bread Co.

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Chicken Salad (cup)$13.00
a cup (approximately a half pound) of our signature curried chicken salad. *contains eggs, peanuts, cashews*
More about Hi-Rise Bread Co.
NOODLES

Yume Ga Arukara

1815 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (494 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Udon TAKE OUT$20.00
Our traditional hot niku udon with a delicious blend of curry. Topped with our usual hot udon toppings plus an onsen egg and cheese. It is a regional udon dish that you have to try at least once.
ALLERGENS: fish, shellfish, soy, wheat, gluten, sesame.
More about Yume Ga Arukara
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Green Curry Fried Rice$10.00
jasmine rice, string beans, peppers, basil, egg. Little spicy
Green Curry
peppers, broccoli, string bean, bamboo.
Chicken Karee Curry$14.95
Chicken thigh, Thai karee curry, potato, white onions, fried onions, cilantro, scallion and jasmine rice.
More about Pai Kin Kao
SUSHI

Cafe Sushi

1105 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (4663 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Curry Rice Crackers$3.50
morihaku cheese curry-flavored rice crackers
crunchy and flavorful!
More about Cafe Sushi
Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

50 Jfk St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Curry$11.95
GF. With mango chunks, onions, summer squash, zucchini, carrots and bell peppers in a special yellow curry.
Yellow Curry$11.95
GF. With pineapples, potatoes, carrots, cherry tomatoes, onions, peanuts and bell peppers.
Green Curry$11.95
GF. With peas, bamboo shoots, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers and basil leaves.
More about Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

