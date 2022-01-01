Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Drunken noodles in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve drunken noodles

Wusong Road image

 

Wusong Road

112 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Drunken Noodles$10.88
More about Wusong Road
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Drunken Noodles$0.00
Flat wide noodles, tomato, onions, string beans, bamboo shoots, basil leaves, hot peppers. Medium spicy. Gluten free optional.
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
Drunken Noodle image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Sugar & Spice - Cambridge

1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5053 reviews)
Takeout
Drunken Noodle$12.95
🌶🌶🌶Flat rice noodles stir-fried with chicken and vegetables in a basil sauce
Drunken Noodle$12.95
🌶🌶🌶Flat rice noodles stir-fried with chicken OR tofu and vegetables in a basil sauce. GF comes with Chicken, Vegan comes with tofu
More about Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
Item pic

 

Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

50 Jfk St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drunken Noodle$13.95
Stir–fried wide rice noodles with assorted vegetables and egg in spicy Thai basil sauce.
Drunken Noodle (L)🌶️🌶️🌶️$10.95
Stir–fried wide rice noodles with assorted vegetables and egg in spicy Thai basil sauce.
Drunken Noodle$12.95
Stir–fried wide rice noodles with assorted vegetables and egg in spicy Thai basil sauce.
More about Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Egg Sandwiches

Panna Cotta

Gyoza

Spicy Noodles

Cheeseburgers

Mozzarella Sticks

Chocolate Bars

Yogurt Parfaits

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1823 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston