Drunken noodles in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve drunken noodles
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Drunken Noodles
|$0.00
Flat wide noodles, tomato, onions, string beans, bamboo shoots, basil leaves, hot peppers. Medium spicy. Gluten free optional.
RAMEN • NOODLES
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Drunken Noodle
|$12.95
🌶🌶🌶Flat rice noodles stir-fried with chicken and vegetables in a basil sauce
|Drunken Noodle
|$12.95
🌶🌶🌶Flat rice noodles stir-fried with chicken OR tofu and vegetables in a basil sauce. GF comes with Chicken, Vegan comes with tofu
Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St
50 Jfk St, Cambridge
|Drunken Noodle
|$13.95
Stir–fried wide rice noodles with assorted vegetables and egg in spicy Thai basil sauce.
|Drunken Noodle (L)🌶️🌶️🌶️
|$10.95
|Drunken Noodle (L)🌶️🌶️🌶️
|$10.95
Stir–fried wide rice noodles with assorted vegetables and egg in spicy Thai basil sauce.
|Drunken Noodle
|$12.95
Stir–fried wide rice noodles with assorted vegetables and egg in spicy Thai basil sauce.