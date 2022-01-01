Egg sandwiches in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Barismo 364
364 Broadway, Cambridge
|Toasted Egg Sandwich
|$10.99
House made dairy free Forcassia, organic egg, sliced avocado, and Ogao sauce with roasted seasonal veggies
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Egg + Cheese Sandwich
|$7.00
Your choice of bread with melted havarti cheese + 1 egg your way. Add on additional choices for a lux breakfast sandwich!
|Croissant Prosciutto & Egg Sandwich
|$9.50
Melted cheese, 1 over easy egg, thinly sliced prosciutto di parma over warm croissant.
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery & Cafe
101 Main Street, Cambridge
Mamaleh's Delicatessen
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$6.00
Scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese on a homemade challah roll
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
Hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, celery, mustard, and scallions, with arugula on a challah roll
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.50
Egg Frittata and Vermont cheddar on our handmade English muffin
|Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.50
Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and signature Area Four breakfast sausage, on our handmade English muffin
|Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.75
Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon, on our handmade English muffin
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|egg sandwich
|$9.00
Flour Bakery Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|breakfast egg sandwich
|$8.50
breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)
Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|kid's breakfast egg sandwich
|$7.00
our egg souffle, cheddar cheese, and ketchup on a focaccia roll
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Mariposa Bakery
424 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Egg Sandwiches
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
1 Belmont St, Cambridge
|Geno's Egg Sandwich
|$8.00
Halloumi, feta butter, tomato concasse, zhoug, Aleppo brioche. Serves one
Flour Bakery Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
K2 Café
520 Kendall Street, Cambridge
|Egg Sandwich
|$7.00
your choice cheese with bacon or turkey sausage
Tatte Catering
101 Main Street, Cambridge
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
1629 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|Little Egg Sandwich
|$8.50
Bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, chipotle aioli, on toasted english muffin
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
31 Putnam Ave, Cambridge
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
148 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge
Darwin's Ltd.
313 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
20 prospect street, cambridge
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.99
|Gluten-Free Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.49
Tatte Bakery | Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
