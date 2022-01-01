Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Item pic

 

Barismo 364

364 Broadway, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Toasted Egg Sandwich$10.99
House made dairy free Forcassia, organic egg, sliced avocado, and Ogao sauce with roasted seasonal veggies
More about Barismo 364
Egg + Cheese Sandwich image

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Egg + Cheese Sandwich$7.00
Your choice of bread with melted havarti cheese + 1 egg your way. Add on additional choices for a lux breakfast sandwich!
Croissant Prosciutto & Egg Sandwich$9.50
Melted cheese, 1 over easy egg, thinly sliced prosciutto di parma over warm croissant.
More about VESTER
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery & Cafe

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.00
Scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese on a homemade challah roll
Egg Salad Sandwich$9.00
Hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, celery, mustard, and scallions, with arugula on a challah roll
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Item pic

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Egg Frittata and Vermont cheddar on our handmade English muffin
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and signature Area Four breakfast sausage, on our handmade English muffin
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.75
Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon, on our handmade English muffin
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
egg sandwich image

 

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
egg sandwich$9.00
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
breakfast egg sandwich image

 

Flour Bakery Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
breakfast egg sandwich$8.50
breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
breakfast egg sandwich image

 

Flour Bakery Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
breakfast egg sandwich$8.50
breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)
kid's breakfast egg sandwich$7.00
our egg souffle, cheddar cheese, and ketchup on a focaccia roll
More about Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
Mariposa Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Mariposa Bakery

424 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Sandwiches
More about Mariposa Bakery
Sofra Bakery & Cafe image

 

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Geno's Egg Sandwich$8.00
Halloumi, feta butter, tomato concasse, zhoug, Aleppo brioche. Serves one
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
breakfast egg sandwich image

 

Flour Bakery Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
breakfast egg sandwich$8.50
breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)
kid's breakfast egg sandwich$7.00
our egg souffle, cheddar cheese, and ketchup on a focaccia roll
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
K2 Café image

 

K2 Café

520 Kendall Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$7.00
your choice cheese with bacon or turkey sausage
More about K2 Café
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Catering

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Catering
Little Egg Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

1629 Cambridge St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Little Egg Sandwich$8.50
Bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, chipotle aioli, on toasted english muffin
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Little Egg Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

31 Putnam Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Little Egg Sandwich$8.50
Bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, chipotle aioli, on toasted english muffin
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Little Egg Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

148 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (993 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Little Egg Sandwich$8.50
Bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, chipotle aioli, on toasted english muffin
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Little Egg Sandwich image

 

Darwin's Ltd.

313 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Little Egg Sandwich$8.50
Bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, chipotle aioli, on toasted english muffin
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Egg & Cheese Sandwich image

 

Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.99
Gluten-Free Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.49
More about Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Garden Salad

Clam Chowder

Croissants

Waffles

Baklava

Lasagna

Cheese Pizza

Caprese Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston