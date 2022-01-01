Eggplant parm in Cambridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dimi's Place image

PIZZA

Dimi's Place

272 Brookline Street, Cambridge

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parm$10.95
Fried Eggplant, Homemade Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese
More about Dimi's Place
Basta Pasta Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Basta Pasta Trattoria

319 Western Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2073 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parm$9.99
More about Basta Pasta Trattoria
Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)

1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EGGPLANT PARM$12.00
fried eggplant, pesto, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, parmesan, spicy aioli, arugula, on Italian roll
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)
085b81f7-e737-466c-a2d6-a3aaa5cb5efe image

 

Pammy's

928 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

Avg 4.8 (2190 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parm$16.00
Braised and Fried Eggplant Planks are smothered in our Umami Marinara and topped with fresh mozzarella and basil.
More about Pammy's
Banner pic

 

Drifters Tale

1281 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Eggplant Parm$14.00
panko crusted eggplant, smoked mozzarella, basil, thai chili
vodka sauce
More about Drifters Tale

