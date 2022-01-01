Eggplant parm in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve eggplant parm
PIZZA
Dimi's Place
272 Brookline Street, Cambridge
|Eggplant Parm
|$10.95
Fried Eggplant, Homemade Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Basta Pasta Trattoria
319 Western Ave, Cambridge
|Eggplant Parm
|$9.99
Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)
1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|EGGPLANT PARM
|$12.00
fried eggplant, pesto, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, parmesan, spicy aioli, arugula, on Italian roll
Pammy's
928 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge
|Eggplant Parm
|$16.00
Braised and Fried Eggplant Planks are smothered in our Umami Marinara and topped with fresh mozzarella and basil.