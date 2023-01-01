Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Commonwealth Cambridge image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Commonwealth Cambridge

11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (1313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Fish & Potato Cake Sandwich$15.50
Roasted Pepper Mayo, Arugula, Potato Roll
More about Commonwealth Cambridge
The Abbey - Porter Square image

 

The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944

1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY FISH SANDWICH$18.00
Crispy Fish Sandwich, House-Brined Pickles, Brioche Bun, House-Made Tartar Sauce, Hand-Cut Fries
More about The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944
Item pic

 

The Smoke Shop BBQ- Harvard Square

8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ultimate Fried Fish Sandwich$13.00
Fried Haddock with Tartar Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, and our B&B Pickles and your choice of side.
More about The Smoke Shop BBQ- Harvard Square
Consumer pic

 

Hot Chix Boston

1220 Cambridge St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Fish Sandwich$13.00
Remoulade, Dill Pickles, Cole Slaw
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Allium, Gluten, Fin Fish
More about Hot Chix Boston

