Fish sandwiches in Cambridge

Commonwealth Cambridge
11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge
|White Fish & Potato Cake Sandwich
|$15.50
Roasted Pepper Mayo, Arugula, Potato Roll
The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944
1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|CRISPY FISH SANDWICH
|$18.00
Crispy Fish Sandwich, House-Brined Pickles, Brioche Bun, House-Made Tartar Sauce, Hand-Cut Fries
The Smoke Shop BBQ- Harvard Square
8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge
|Ultimate Fried Fish Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried Haddock with Tartar Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, and our B&B Pickles and your choice of side.