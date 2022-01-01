French fries in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve french fries
More about Colette Wine Bistro
Colette Wine Bistro
1924 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|French Fries
|$8.00
Fine herbs, roasted garlic
More about The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,
The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,
1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|HAND-CUT FRENCH FRIES
|$7.00
More about Basta Pasta Trattoria
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Basta Pasta Trattoria
319 Western Ave, Cambridge
|French Fries
|$4.99
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|french fries
|$9.00
parmesan, fried herbs, black garlic mayo
More about Aceituna Grill
WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES
Aceituna Grill
605 W Kendall St, Cambridge
|Side French Fries (GF) (Vegan)
|$3.99
Even our fries take on a little Mediterranean flavor! Try dipping them in any of our unique sauces!
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)
Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)
1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|FRENCH FRIES
|$3.00
plain (v), cheesy +1, spicy (v), or truffle +2 (vg)
More about Za Cambridge
Za Cambridge
350 3rd Street, Cambridge
|French Fries
|$7.00
Homemade French Fries with Carlos' Tangy Ketchup
More about Pagu
PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES
Pagu
310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|French Fries
|$6.00
rosemary french fries with sea salt
comes with 3 sauces:
-ketchup
-PAGU hot sauce
-alioli
contains gluten due to cross contamination with the fryer oil
More about Tasty Burger
Tasty Burger
40 JFK STREET, CAMBRIDGE
|Small French Fries
|$2.99
|Large French Fries with Chili & Cheese Sauce
|$6.49
|Large French Fries
|$3.99
More about Revival Cafe
Revival Cafe
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|French Fries (n)
|$3.50
double-coated and crispy, an alewife only favorite *fried in peanut oil
More about Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
20 prospect street, cambridge
|Chicken Fingers & French Fries
|$11.99
Four breaded boneless chicken fingers served with french fries
|French Fries
|$2.99
More about Russell House Tavern
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Russell House Tavern
14 JFK Street, Cambridge
|French Fries
|$6.00
Hand-Cut Fries, Garlic Aioli