Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve french fries

Dimi's Place image

PIZZA

Dimi's Place

272 Brookline Street, Cambridge

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$4.95
More about Dimi's Place
Colette Wine Bistro image

 

Colette Wine Bistro

1924 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$8.00
Fine herbs, roasted garlic
More about Colette Wine Bistro
The Abbey - Porter Square image

 

The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,

1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
HAND-CUT FRENCH FRIES$7.00
More about The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,
Basta Pasta Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Basta Pasta Trattoria

319 Western Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2073 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$4.99
More about Basta Pasta Trattoria
Item pic

 

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
french fries$9.00
parmesan, fried herbs, black garlic mayo
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
Item pic

WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill

605 W Kendall St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2109 reviews)
Takeout
Side French Fries (GF) (Vegan)$3.99
Even our fries take on a little Mediterranean flavor! Try dipping them in any of our unique sauces!
More about Aceituna Grill
Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)

1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRENCH FRIES$3.00
plain (v), cheesy +1, spicy (v), or truffle +2 (vg)
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)
French Fries image

 

Za Cambridge

350 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$7.00
Homemade French Fries with Carlos' Tangy Ketchup
More about Za Cambridge
Pagu image

PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES

Pagu

310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$6.00
rosemary french fries with sea salt
comes with 3 sauces:
-ketchup
-PAGU hot sauce
-alioli
contains gluten due to cross contamination with the fryer oil
More about Pagu
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

40 JFK STREET, CAMBRIDGE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small French Fries$2.99
Large French Fries with Chili & Cheese Sauce$6.49
Large French Fries$3.99
More about Tasty Burger
Revival Cafe image

 

Revival Cafe

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries (n)$3.50
double-coated and crispy, an alewife only favorite *fried in peanut oil
More about Revival Cafe
Charlie's Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS

Charlie's Kitchen

10 Eliot Street, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (2564 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRENCH FRIES$5.61
More about Charlie's Kitchen
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square) image

 

Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers & French Fries$11.99
Four breaded boneless chicken fingers served with french fries
French Fries$2.99
More about Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
Banner pic

 

Drifters Tale

1281 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$7.00
More about Drifters Tale
Russell House Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Russell House Tavern

14 JFK Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (5678 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$6.00
Hand-Cut Fries, Garlic Aioli
More about Russell House Tavern
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

98 Winthrop St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$5.00
More about The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Clams

Caesar Salad

Chai Lattes

Calamari

Mushroom Burgers

Risotto

Cheeseburgers

Chipotle Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston