Fried chicken sandwiches in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Dimi's Place image

PIZZA

Dimi's Place

272 Brookline Street, Cambridge

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Fried Chicken Tender with with choice of toppings
More about Dimi's Place
Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
cabbage & jalapeno slaw, basil mayo
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Item pic

 

The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square

8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Crispy fried chicken thigh with pimento cheese, house-made ranch, lettuce tomato and onion and your choice of side.
More about The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

PlantPub

675 West Kendall St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Fried Chicken, ranch slaw, pickles, artisan bun. NF (Can be made GF with GF Bun)
More about PlantPub
Item pic

 

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRIDAY ONLY: fried chicken sandwich$15.00
buttermilk ranch, pimento cheese, iceberg, and pickles. comes with chips.
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Shy Bird

390 Third St., Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RANCH FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH.$11.25
RANCH FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH PLATE.$14.95
cheddar, pepper relish, pecorino ranch. served with choice of side
More about Shy Bird
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich! (n)$11.50
buttermilk brined fried chicken*, bacon, bread + butter pickles, romaine, ranch
*chicken fried in peanut oil
More about Revival Cafe
The Hourly Oyster image

 

The Hourly Oyster

15 Dunster Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
lettuce, tomato, special sauce, brioche
More about The Hourly Oyster
Boathouse - Harvard Square image

 

Boathouse - Harvard Square

49 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Panko crusted, spicy aioli, spinach, tomato, jalapenos, toasted baguette, fries
More about Boathouse - Harvard Square
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Highland Fried

1271 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
shredded lettuce , pickles , chile ranch and choice of 1 side
More about Highland Fried
State Park image

 

State Park

1 Kendall Sq, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Sandwich With Fries$9.00
A fried chicken sandwich on a plain bun with a small side of fries
More about State Park
The Dial image

 

The Dial

907 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (226 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
iceberg lettuce, garlic aioli, piri piri sauce
More about The Dial
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL

Little Donkey - Cambridge

505 MASSACHUSETTS AVE, CAMBRIDGE

Avg 4.5 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
green papaya slaw, pickled jalapeños, avocado ranch
More about Little Donkey - Cambridge
Russell House Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Russell House Tavern

14 JFK Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (5678 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Slaw, Chipotle Aioli, Brioche
More about Russell House Tavern

