Fried chicken sandwiches in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Dimi's Place
PIZZA
Dimi's Place
272 Brookline Street, Cambridge
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
Fried Chicken Tender with with choice of toppings
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
cabbage & jalapeno slaw, basil mayo
More about The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square
The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square
8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Crispy fried chicken thigh with pimento cheese, house-made ranch, lettuce tomato and onion and your choice of side.
More about PlantPub
PlantPub
675 West Kendall St, Cambridge
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
Fried Chicken, ranch slaw, pickles, artisan bun. NF (Can be made GF with GF Bun)
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|FRIDAY ONLY: fried chicken sandwich
|$15.00
buttermilk ranch, pimento cheese, iceberg, and pickles. comes with chips.
More about Shy Bird
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Shy Bird
390 Third St., Cambridge
|RANCH FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH.
|$11.25
|RANCH FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH PLATE.
|$14.95
cheddar, pepper relish, pecorino ranch. served with choice of side
More about Revival Cafe
Revival Cafe
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|Fried Chicken Sandwich! (n)
|$11.50
buttermilk brined fried chicken*, bacon, bread + butter pickles, romaine, ranch
*chicken fried in peanut oil
More about The Hourly Oyster
The Hourly Oyster
15 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
lettuce, tomato, special sauce, brioche
More about Boathouse - Harvard Square
Boathouse - Harvard Square
49 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Panko crusted, spicy aioli, spinach, tomato, jalapenos, toasted baguette, fries
More about Highland Fried
Highland Fried
1271 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
shredded lettuce , pickles , chile ranch and choice of 1 side
More about State Park
State Park
1 Kendall Sq, Cambridge
|Kids Chicken Sandwich With Fries
|$9.00
A fried chicken sandwich on a plain bun with a small side of fries
More about The Dial
The Dial
907 Main Street, Cambridge
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
iceberg lettuce, garlic aioli, piri piri sauce
More about Little Donkey - Cambridge
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL
Little Donkey - Cambridge
505 MASSACHUSETTS AVE, CAMBRIDGE
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
green papaya slaw, pickled jalapeños, avocado ranch