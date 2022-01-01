Fried rice in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve fried rice
NOODLES
ShangHai Fresh 十八鲜
735 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|FR03 Pork Fried Rice 猪肉炒饭
|$10.95
|FR06 Vegetable Fried Rice 素菜炒饭
|$10.95
|FR01 Chicken Fried Rice 鸡肉炒饭
|$10.95
Wusong Road
114 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge
|House Fried Rice
|$11.88
Brown and jasmine rice, Chinese dry cured sausage, egg, green peas, pork sausage, tamari, crispy garlic, onion.
Allergies: SOY | WHEAT (Can be made GF) | NITRATES | ALLIUM | PORK & EGG (can be made vegan)
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mad Monkfish\r\nFormerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Basil Fried Rice + Fried Egg (Lunch)
|$13.00
Choice of crispy tofu or ground beef or ground chicken, red and white onions, bell peppers, bird chili and basil.
|Seafood Tom Yum Fried Rice (Dinner)
|$18.95
|Monkfish Fried Rice (Dinner)
|$14.95
RAMEN • NOODLES
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Basil Fried Rice
|$11.95
🌶🌶🌶Chicken or Tofu
|Fried Rice
|$11.95
|DIY Fried Rice (Uncooked)
|$12.95
Make fresh Fried Rice hot off your stove whenever you want with our DIY Thai kit! Includes easy-to-follow instructions and prepped ingredients so you can enjoy our classic Fried Rice at home. Serves 1. GF and Vegan available. Online instructions also available at sugarspices.com
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Dumpling Daughter - Cambridge
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Vegan Fried Rice
|$11.00
|Fried Rice
|$11.00
Egg, homemade sausage, raisins, scallions
Mix It Asian Cuisine and Sushi Bar
1678 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$11.95
|House Fried Rice
|$11.95
Bon Me
60 Binney St., Cambridge
|Favorite Pork Fried Rice
|$11.45
our take on classic fried rice // fried rice with miso braised pulled pork, carrot, scrambled egg, and scallions
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|Chef Zhang’s Stir-Fried Rice Noodle 张厨素炒粉
|$18.00
Ingredients: egg, chive, sliced lettuce, rice noodle, garlic, chili powder. Vegetarian friendly. Optional gluten-free per request.
|Shrimp Fried Rice 王子虾炒饭
|$18.00
Ingredients: shrimp, pea, carrot, egg, scallion, salt.
Crunchy peas and carrots mixed with tender shrimp and soft rice. Flavored with light salt. Shellfish allergy
|Shao’s Fried Brown Rice 皮蛋酱油棕米饭
|$18.00
Ingredients: century egg, fresh egg, brown rice, scallion, soy sauce.
Brown rice marinated in soy sauce, garnished with scallion, scrambled eggs and century eggs. Every piece of rice absorbed the flavor from soy sauce.
Soy and gluten allergy
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at Kendall
300 Third St, Cambridge
|XO Fried Rice (G)
|$19.50
Fried rice with XO sauce, shrimp, egg, scallion, onion, peas, ham, and Chinese sausage
|Vegetarian Fried Rice (G)(V)
|$18.50
Fried rice with fried tofu, peas, red pepper, carrots, and onion
|Pineapple Fried Rice (G)
|$21.00
Fried rice with fresh pineapple, egg, raisins, shrimp, chicken, curry spice, onion, peas, and red pepper, served in a fresh pineapple shell
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES
Pai Kin Kao
80 River St, Cambridge
|Pik Pow Fried Rice
|$10.00
Jasmine rice, shrimp paste, red onions, scallions, cilantro, egg. Medium Spicy
|Green Curry Fried Rice
|$10.00
jasmine rice, string beans, peppers, basil, egg. Little spicy
|Thai Fried Rice with Chinese Sausage
Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St
50 Jfk St, Cambridge
|Thai Fried Rice (L)
|$10.95
With onions, peas, carrots, tomatoes, scallions and egg.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.95
With shrimp, chicken, carrots, peas, tomatoes, raisins, onion, pineapple and egg in curry powder.
|Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$12.95
With tomatoes, assorted vegetables, egg and sweet basil leaves in a hot basil chili sauce.