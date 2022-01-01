Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve fried rice

Shanghai Fresh image

NOODLES

ShangHai Fresh 十八鲜

735 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FR03 Pork Fried Rice 猪肉炒饭$10.95
FR06 Vegetable Fried Rice 素菜炒饭$10.95
FR01 Chicken Fried Rice 鸡肉炒饭$10.95
More about ShangHai Fresh 十八鲜
Item pic

 

Wusong Road

114 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
House Fried Rice$11.88
Brown and jasmine rice, Chinese dry cured sausage, egg, green peas, pork sausage, tamari, crispy garlic, onion.
Allergies: SOY | WHEAT (Can be made GF) | NITRATES | ALLIUM | PORK & EGG (can be made vegan)
More about Wusong Road
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish\r\nFormerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Basil Fried Rice + Fried Egg (Lunch)$13.00
Choice of crispy tofu or ground beef or ground chicken, red and white onions, bell peppers, bird chili and basil.
Seafood Tom Yum Fried Rice (Dinner)$18.95
Monkfish Fried Rice (Dinner)$14.95
More about The Mad Monkfish\r\nFormerly Thelonious Monkfish
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Sugar & Spice - Cambridge

1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5053 reviews)
Takeout
Basil Fried Rice$11.95
🌶🌶🌶Chicken or Tofu
Fried Rice$11.95
DIY Fried Rice (Uncooked)$12.95
Make fresh Fried Rice hot off your stove whenever you want with our DIY Thai kit! Includes easy-to-follow instructions and prepped ingredients so you can enjoy our classic Fried Rice at home. Serves 1. GF and Vegan available. Online instructions also available at sugarspices.com
More about Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
Item pic

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Dumpling Daughter - Cambridge

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Fried Rice$11.00
Fried Rice$11.00
Egg, homemade sausage, raisins, scallions
Vegan Fried Rice$11.00
More about Dumpling Daughter - Cambridge
Mix It image

 

Mix It Asian Cuisine and Sushi Bar

1678 Mass Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi Fried Rice$11.95
House Fried Rice$11.95
More about Mix It Asian Cuisine and Sushi Bar
Favorite Pork Fried Rice image

 

Bon Me

60 Binney St., Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Favorite Pork Fried Rice$11.45
our take on classic fried rice // fried rice with miso braised pulled pork, carrot, scrambled egg, and scallions
More about Bon Me
Item pic

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chef Zhang’s Stir-Fried Rice Noodle 张厨素炒粉$18.00
Ingredients: egg, chive, sliced lettuce, rice noodle, garlic, chili powder. Vegetarian friendly. Optional gluten-free per request.
Shrimp Fried Rice 王子虾炒饭$18.00
Ingredients: shrimp, pea, carrot, egg, scallion, salt.
Crunchy peas and carrots mixed with tender shrimp and soft rice. Flavored with light salt. Shellfish allergy
Shao’s Fried Brown Rice 皮蛋酱油棕米饭$18.00
Ingredients: century egg, fresh egg, brown rice, scallion, soy sauce.
Brown rice marinated in soy sauce, garnished with scallion, scrambled eggs and century eggs. Every piece of rice absorbed the flavor from soy sauce.
Soy and gluten allergy
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
The Dial image

 

The Dial

907 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (226 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Fried Rice$18.00
More about The Dial
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Kendall

300 Third St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1895 reviews)
Takeout
XO Fried Rice (G)$19.50
Fried rice with XO sauce, shrimp, egg, scallion, onion, peas, ham, and Chinese sausage
Vegetarian Fried Rice (G)(V)$18.50
Fried rice with fried tofu, peas, red pepper, carrots, and onion
Pineapple Fried Rice (G)$21.00
Fried rice with fresh pineapple, egg, raisins, shrimp, chicken, curry spice, onion, peas, and red pepper, served in a fresh pineapple shell
More about Fuji at Kendall
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Pik Pow Fried Rice$10.00
Jasmine rice, shrimp paste, red onions, scallions, cilantro, egg. Medium Spicy
Green Curry Fried Rice$10.00
jasmine rice, string beans, peppers, basil, egg. Little spicy
Thai Fried Rice with Chinese Sausage
More about Pai Kin Kao
Restaurant banner

 

Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

50 Jfk St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Fried Rice (L)$10.95
With onions, peas, carrots, tomatoes, scallions and egg.
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.95
With shrimp, chicken, carrots, peas, tomatoes, raisins, onion, pineapple and egg in curry powder.
Spicy Basil Fried Rice$12.95
With tomatoes, assorted vegetables, egg and sweet basil leaves in a hot basil chili sauce.
More about Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Tarts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Grilled Chicken

Margherita Pizza

Mozzarella Sticks

Quesadillas

Egg Sandwiches

Mixed Green Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (515 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (515 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1670 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston