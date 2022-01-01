Garden salad in Cambridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Commonwealth Cambridge image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Commonwealth Cambridge

11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (1313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Salad$15.00
Spinach & Arugula, Asparagus, Cukes, Shaved Carrots, All the Seeds, Lemon Vin
More about Commonwealth Cambridge
The Mad Monkfish image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tamari Garden Salad (Gluten Free, Japanese)$7.00
Field greens, cherry tomatoes, sweet corn, dry cranberries + yuzu dressing.
More about The Mad Monkfish
Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Garden Salad$4.00
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Basta Pasta Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Basta Pasta Trattoria

319 Western Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2073 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$8.99
Garden Chicken Salad$11.99
More about Basta Pasta Trattoria
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

40 JFK STREET, CAMBRIDGE

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARDEN SALAD$4.75
Fresh mix of field greens, tomato, cucumber and carrot served with choice of dressing on the side.
More about Tasty Burger
Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square

1105 Mass Ave., cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$10.00
tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, iceberg lettuce
More about Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square

