Garden salad in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve garden salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Commonwealth Cambridge
11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge
|Garden Salad
|$15.00
Spinach & Arugula, Asparagus, Cukes, Shaved Carrots, All the Seeds, Lemon Vin
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mad Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Tamari Garden Salad (Gluten Free, Japanese)
|$7.00
Field greens, cherry tomatoes, sweet corn, dry cranberries + yuzu dressing.
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Side Garden Salad
|$4.00
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Basta Pasta Trattoria
319 Western Ave, Cambridge
|Garden Salad
|$8.99
|Garden Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Tasty Burger
40 JFK STREET, CAMBRIDGE
|GARDEN SALAD
|$4.75
Fresh mix of field greens, tomato, cucumber and carrot served with choice of dressing on the side.