Gnocchi in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve gnocchi

The Abbey - Porter Square image

 

The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,

1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
HOUSE-MADE CHIVE GNOCCHI$22.00
HOUSE-MADE CHIVE GNOCCHI, LOCAL WILD MUSHROOMS, BRAISED SPINACH, CHERRY TOMATOES, TRUFFLE JUS
Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chevre Gnocchi$20.00
tomato cream, basil, asparagus & portabello, toasted breadcrumbs
The Village Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Village Kitchen

359 Huron Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi alla Sorentina$12.95
Potato Gnocchi smothered in tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella.
Season To Go image

 

Season To Go

2447 Mass ave, CAMBRIDGE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parisian Gnocchi$15.00
stinging nettle pesto, aged gouda, wild mushrooms, english peas
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi Rise Bread Company

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi di Patate, Rustichella d'Abruzzo (500g)$7.50
Vincent's image

 

Vincent's

233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Masa Gnocchi Parisienne$19.00
Oaxaca Green Masa, brussels sprouts, Red Radish, Chile oil
Stoked Pizza Cambridge image

 

Stoked Pizza Cambridge

1611 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Shrimp & Ricotta Gnocchi$14.00
white wine reduction, tomatoes, green peppers
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

98 Winthrop St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Parmesan Gnocchi$24.00
