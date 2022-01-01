Gnocchi in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve gnocchi
More about The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,
The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,
1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|HOUSE-MADE CHIVE GNOCCHI
|$22.00
HOUSE-MADE CHIVE GNOCCHI, LOCAL WILD MUSHROOMS, BRAISED SPINACH, CHERRY TOMATOES, TRUFFLE JUS
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Chevre Gnocchi
|$20.00
tomato cream, basil, asparagus & portabello, toasted breadcrumbs
More about The Village Kitchen
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Village Kitchen
359 Huron Ave, Cambridge
|Gnocchi alla Sorentina
|$12.95
Potato Gnocchi smothered in tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella.
More about Season To Go
Season To Go
2447 Mass ave, CAMBRIDGE
|Parisian Gnocchi
|$15.00
stinging nettle pesto, aged gouda, wild mushrooms, english peas
More about Hi Rise Bread Company
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hi Rise Bread Company
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|Gnocchi di Patate, Rustichella d'Abruzzo (500g)
|$7.50
More about Vincent's
Vincent's
233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave, Cambridge
|Masa Gnocchi Parisienne
|$19.00
Oaxaca Green Masa, brussels sprouts, Red Radish, Chile oil
More about Stoked Pizza Cambridge
Stoked Pizza Cambridge
1611 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge
|Garlic Shrimp & Ricotta Gnocchi
|$14.00
white wine reduction, tomatoes, green peppers