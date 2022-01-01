Greek salad in Cambridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$12.00
Half Greek Salad$7.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar image

 

Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar

89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (1977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Express Lunch Greek Salad
romaine, tomatoes, bell pepper, cucumber, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, with Greek dressing
More about Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar
Upper Crust image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Upper Crust

1782 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
Takeout
Large Greek Salad$8.49
More about Upper Crust
Area Four and Area Four Cafe image

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
A4 Greek Salad$14.00
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, pickled hot peppers and oregano vinaigrette
A4 Greek Salad (Medium Serves 5-8 People)$39.00
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, pickled hot peppers and oregano vinaigrette. Served family style, dressing on side.
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
Basta Pasta Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Basta Pasta Trattoria

319 Western Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2073 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$9.99
Greek Chicken Salad$12.99
More about Basta Pasta Trattoria
New Republik image

 

New Republik

1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$13.00
Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots, Onion, with a House Greek Dressing.
More about New Republik
Item pic

WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill

605 W Kendall St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2109 reviews)
Takeout
Side Greek Salad (GF) (V)$5.99
Our authentic Greek salad is filled with fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peppers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with red onions, kalamata olives, hand-cut feta cheese, and tossed in just the right amount of our house-made dressing.
Greek Salad$12.75
Our authentic Greek Salad is filled with coarsely chopped fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peepers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with thinly sliced red onions, kalamata olives, and hand-cut feta cheese. These delicious ingredients are then tossed in just the right amount of our house-made traditional Greek dressing.
More about Aceituna Grill
chopped greek salad image

 

Flour Bakery Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
chopped greek salad$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
chopped greek salad image

 

Flour Bakery Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
chopped greek salad$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
chopped greek salad image

 

Flour Bakery Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
chopped greek salad$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
Sweet Touch image

 

Sweet Touch

241 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad$9.75
More about Sweet Touch
Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square

1105 Mass Ave., cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$12.00
feta, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, carrot, cream greek dressing
More about Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square) image

 

Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$9.99
More about Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
Bailey & Sage image

 

Bailey & Sage

5 Cambridge Center, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.95
Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperoncinis, and Classic Greek Dressing
More about Bailey & Sage
Stoked Pizza Cambridge image

 

Stoked Pizza Cambridge

1611 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad (gf)$13.00
heirloom lettuce, bulgarian feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, pickled red onion, kalamata olives (may contain pits) (kitchen not celiac friendly)
Vegan Greek Salad (gf)$12.00
heirloom lettuce, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, pickled red onion. (kitchen not celiac safe)
More about Stoked Pizza Cambridge

