Greek salad in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve greek salad
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
|Half Greek Salad
|$7.00
Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar
89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge
|Express Lunch Greek Salad
romaine, tomatoes, bell pepper, cucumber, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, with Greek dressing
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Upper Crust
1782 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Large Greek Salad
|$8.49
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|A4 Greek Salad
|$14.00
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, pickled hot peppers and oregano vinaigrette
|A4 Greek Salad (Medium Serves 5-8 People)
|$39.00
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, pickled hot peppers and oregano vinaigrette. Served family style, dressing on side.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Basta Pasta Trattoria
319 Western Ave, Cambridge
|Greek Salad
|$9.99
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.99
New Republik
1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Greek Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots, Onion, with a House Greek Dressing.
WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES
Aceituna Grill
605 W Kendall St, Cambridge
|Side Greek Salad (GF) (V)
|$5.99
Our authentic Greek salad is filled with fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peppers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with red onions, kalamata olives, hand-cut feta cheese, and tossed in just the right amount of our house-made dressing.
|Greek Salad
|$12.75
Our authentic Greek Salad is filled with coarsely chopped fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peepers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with thinly sliced red onions, kalamata olives, and hand-cut feta cheese. These delicious ingredients are then tossed in just the right amount of our house-made traditional Greek dressing.
Flour Bakery Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|chopped greek salad
|$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|chopped greek salad
|$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
Flour Bakery Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|chopped greek salad
|$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square
1105 Mass Ave., cambridge
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
feta, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, carrot, cream greek dressing
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
20 prospect street, cambridge
|Greek Salad
|$9.99
Bailey & Sage
5 Cambridge Center, Cambridge
|Greek Salad
|$8.95
Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperoncinis, and Classic Greek Dressing
Stoked Pizza Cambridge
1611 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge
|Greek Salad (gf)
|$13.00
heirloom lettuce, bulgarian feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, pickled red onion, kalamata olives (may contain pits) (kitchen not celiac friendly)
|Vegan Greek Salad (gf)
|$12.00
heirloom lettuce, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, pickled red onion. (kitchen not celiac safe)