Grilled cheese sandwiches in Cambridge

Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$12.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah. (640 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery - Main Street
101 Main Street, Cambridge
Flour Bakery - Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|grilled cheese sandwich
|$6.00
Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|grilled cheese sandwich
|$6.00
Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|grilled cheese sandwich
|$6.00
LA SAISON BAKERY - Cambridge
407 Concord Avenue, Cambridge
|Kids' grilled cheese combo (sandwich+ side of cherry tomato, mini cookie & juice box)
|$9.50
Made with freshly baked homemade brioche, Mozzarella, and Meuster cheese. Served alongside cherry tomatoes, half brown butter chocolate chip cookies, and your choice of juice.