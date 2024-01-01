Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled cheese sandwiches in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich$12.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah. (640 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg)
More about Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery - Main Street

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich$12.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah. (640 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg)
More about Tatte Bakery - Main Street
grilled cheese sandwich image

 

Flour Bakery - Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
grilled cheese sandwich$6.00
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
grilled cheese sandwich image

 

Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
grilled cheese sandwich$6.00
More about Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
grilled cheese sandwich image

 

Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
grilled cheese sandwich$6.00
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
LASAISON BAKERY image

 

LA SAISON BAKERY - Cambridge

407 Concord Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids' grilled cheese combo (sandwich+ side of cherry tomato, mini cookie & juice box)$9.50
Made with freshly baked homemade brioche, Mozzarella, and Meuster cheese. Served alongside cherry tomatoes, half brown butter chocolate chip cookies, and your choice of juice.
More about LA SAISON BAKERY - Cambridge
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich$12.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah. (640 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg)
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street

