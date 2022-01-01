Gyoza in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve gyoza
SOUPS • HOT POT • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shabu & Mein
148 First Street, Cambridge
|Gyoza
|$7.00
Steamed, fried, or pan-seared pork dumplings [5 pcs]
Artifact Cider Project - The Station
438 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Pork Gyoza
|$9.00
|Vegan Gyoza
|$9.00
RAMEN • NOODLES
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Vegan Gyoza
|$6.95
Vegetable Gyoza, not available gluten free
|Gyoza
|$6.95
(Meat or Vegetable, Steamed or Fried)
Bosso Ramen Tavern - Harvard Square
24 Holyoke St, Cambridge
|Ume Fried Gyoza (5pc)
|$9.00
|Ume Gyoza
|$9.00
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|Sumiao Gyoza (8) 素描锅贴
|$12.00
Ingredients: pork dumpling (pork, wheat flour, cabbage, water chestnut, soybean oil, canola oil, green onion, garlic, potato starch, sesame oil, rice flour, soy sauce, egg white) five spices dipping sauce.
Juicy pork dumplings paired with unique five-spiced dipping sauce. It is rich in flavor, steamed then pan seared to order.
***Soy, egg, nut, gluten, sesame allergy
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at Kendall
300 Third St, Cambridge
|Gyoza Sauce
|$0.00
|Gyoza
|$8.50
6 pieces of Japanese-style, half-moon dumplings filled with choice of pork or assorted vegetables [steamed, fried, or pan-seared]
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES
Pai Kin Kao
80 River St, Cambridge
|Fried Shrimps Gyoza 5 Pcs
|$7.00
|Fried Pork Gyoza 5 Pcs
|$7.00
SUSHI
Cafe Sushi
1105 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Vegetable Gyoza
|$7.00
steamed vegetable dumplings with gyoza sauce
|Pork Gyoza
|$7.00
steamed pork dumplings with gyoza sauce