Gyoza in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve gyoza

Shabu & Mein image

SOUPS • HOT POT • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shabu & Mein

148 First Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (1287 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza$7.00
Steamed, fried, or pan-seared pork dumplings [5 pcs]
More about Shabu & Mein
Artifact Cider Project image

 

Artifact Cider Project - The Station

438 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Gyoza$9.00
Vegan Gyoza$9.00
More about Artifact Cider Project - The Station
Sugar & Spice image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Sugar & Spice - Cambridge

1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5053 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Gyoza$6.95
Vegetable Gyoza, not available gluten free
Gyoza$6.95
(Meat or Vegetable, Steamed or Fried)
More about Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
Item pic

 

Bosso Ramen Tavern - Harvard Square

24 Holyoke St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ume Fried Gyoza (5pc)$9.00
Ume Gyoza$9.00
More about Bosso Ramen Tavern - Harvard Square
Sumiao Gyoza (8) 素描锅贴 image

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sumiao Gyoza (8) 素描锅贴$12.00
Ingredients: pork dumpling (pork, wheat flour, cabbage, water chestnut, soybean oil, canola oil, green onion, garlic, potato starch, sesame oil, rice flour, soy sauce, egg white) five spices dipping sauce.
Juicy pork dumplings paired with unique five-spiced dipping sauce. It is rich in flavor, steamed then pan seared to order.
***Soy, egg, nut, gluten, sesame allergy
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
Fuji at Kendall image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Kendall

300 Third St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1895 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza Sauce$0.00
Gyoza$8.50
6 pieces of Japanese-style, half-moon dumplings filled with choice of pork or assorted vegetables [steamed, fried, or pan-seared]
More about Fuji at Kendall
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Shrimps Gyoza 5 Pcs$7.00
Fried Pork Gyoza 5 Pcs$7.00
More about Pai Kin Kao
Item pic

SUSHI

Cafe Sushi

1105 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (4663 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Gyoza$7.00
steamed vegetable dumplings with gyoza sauce
Pork Gyoza$7.00
steamed pork dumplings with gyoza sauce
More about Cafe Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

50 Jfk St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$7.95
Vegetable or Chicken dumpling served steamed or deep fried.
More about Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

