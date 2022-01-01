Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Dimi's Place image

PIZZA

Dimi's Place

272 Brookline Street, Cambridge

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Ham Sandwich$9.50
Aged Ham & American Cheese with choice of toppings
More about Dimi's Place
VESTER image

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
SPECIAL: French Ham Sandwich$11.00
Honey roasted ham, melted brie, fig jam + mustard seed on a toasted onion ficelle.
More about VESTER
Item pic

 

Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ham, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Egg Frittata, Vermont Cheddar And Ham, On Our handmade English muffin
More about Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
country ham + cheese sandwich$10.50
ham, cheddar, herbed butter, house made pickles (sandwich sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible) (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
country ham + cheese sandwich$10.50
ham, cheddar, herbed butter, house made pickles (sandwich sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible) (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

