Ham sandwiches in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
PIZZA
Dimi's Place
272 Brookline Street, Cambridge
|Ham Sandwich
|$9.50
Aged Ham & American Cheese with choice of toppings
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|SPECIAL: French Ham Sandwich
|$11.00
Honey roasted ham, melted brie, fig jam + mustard seed on a toasted onion ficelle.
Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Ham, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.50
Egg Frittata, Vermont Cheddar And Ham, On Our handmade English muffin
Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|country ham + cheese sandwich
|$10.50
ham, cheddar, herbed butter, house made pickles (sandwich sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible) (w/o nuts)