Home fries in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve home fries
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Side Black Bean Home Fries
|$10.00
|Side of Home Fries
|$4.00
|Side Home Fries
|$4.00
More about Cambridge Common Restaurant
Cambridge Common Restaurant
1667 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|SIDE HOME FRIES
|$2.50
More about Little Luna
Little Luna
75 Binney Street, Cambridge
|Loaded Home Fries
|$9.00
Roasted red bliss potatoes loaded with cheddar cheese, black beans, caramelized onions, avocado, pico de gallo & served with chipotle aioli.
More about Vincent's
Vincent's
233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave, Cambridge
|Two Eggs, Home Fries, and Beans
|$9.00
scrambled or fried eggs, homemade flour tortillas, salsa roja