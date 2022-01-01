Hot chocolate in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.50
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie
|$2.50
|Mexican Hot Chocolate
|$4.35
Our House made Chocolate Sauce Blended With Mem Teas Red Chili. 12oz
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.15
House made chocolate sauce and steamed milk
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|taza hot chocolate
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
Flour Bakery Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|white hot chocolate
|$4.00
made with our housemade white chocolate ganache
|vegan dark hot chocolate
|$3.75
our rich hot chocolate made with our vegan dark chocolate ganache. be sure to select oat or almond milk for a vegan drink!
|hot chocolate
|$3.75
our rich hot chocolate made with chocolate ganache (contains cream)
More about Revival Cafe
Revival Cafe
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|Hot Chocolate (12oz)
|$3.75
dairy-free chocolate and steamed milk
More about Darwin's Ltd.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
1629 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|Hot Chocolate
More about Darwin's Ltd.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
31 Putnam Ave, Cambridge
|Hot Chocolate
More about Darwin's Ltd.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
148 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge
|Hot Chocolate
More about Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
20 prospect street, cambridge
|Hot Chocolate To-Go
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard
Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard
1350 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.50
Steamed milk with chocolate. We serve local Jersey milk from High Lawn Farm in Berkshires, MA.
More about Hi Rise Bread Company
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hi Rise Bread Company
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.75