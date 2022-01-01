Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Barismo 364

364 Broadway, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$4.00
More about Barismo 364
VESTER image

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate
More about VESTER
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing image

 

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$4.50
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Item pic

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie$2.50
Mexican Hot Chocolate$4.35
Our House made Chocolate Sauce Blended With Mem Teas Red Chili. 12oz
Hot Chocolate$4.15
House made chocolate sauce and steamed milk
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice image

 

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
taza hot chocolate
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Shy Bird

390 Third St., Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HOT CHOCOLATE$3.75
More about Shy Bird
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
white hot chocolate$4.00
made with our housemade white chocolate ganache
vegan dark hot chocolate$3.75
our rich hot chocolate made with our vegan dark chocolate ganache. be sure to select oat or almond milk for a vegan drink!
hot chocolate$3.75
our rich hot chocolate made with chocolate ganache (contains cream)
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate (12oz)$3.75
dairy-free chocolate and steamed milk
More about Revival Cafe
LASAISON BAKERY image

 

LASAISON BAKERY

407 Concord ave., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Espresso Hot Chocolate$7.90
More about LASAISON BAKERY
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

1629 Cambridge St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

31 Putnam Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

148 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (993 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Item pic

 

Darwin's Ltd.

313 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square) image

 

Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate To-Go
More about Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard

1350 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$4.50
Steamed milk with chocolate. We serve local Jersey milk from High Lawn Farm in Berkshires, MA.
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi Rise Bread Company

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$3.75
More about Hi Rise Bread Company
Tatte Bakery | Third Street image

 

Tatte Bakery | Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street

