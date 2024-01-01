Huevos rancheros in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Barismo 364 Broadway Cambridge
364 Broadway, Cambridge
|Huevo rancheros (Dairy Free)
|$12.99
Corn tortillas (2) with over easy organic egg, house mole sauce, ogao, fresh avocado, house hot sauce
El Jefe's - Cambridge - 14 Brattle Street
14 Brattle Street, Cambridge
|Huevos Rancheros
|$8.95
Two eggs on salsa verde + choice of protein + rice + beans + home fries and any cold toppings.
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
635 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS
|$10.00
Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
21 Brattle St, Cambridge
|Huevos Rancheros
|$10.00
Two eggs, chorizo, corn tortillas, salsa ranchera, avocado, and queso fresco, served with refried beans.