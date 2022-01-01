Hummus in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve hummus
More about Moona
Moona
243 Hampshire St,, Cambridge
|Hummus
|$6.00
Chickpeas, tahini, lemon, salt
|Hummus
chickpea, tahini, lemon
More about Dimi's Place
PIZZA
Dimi's Place
272 Brookline Street, Cambridge
|Hummus & Pita
|$5.00
Dimi's Homemade Hummus
|Kids Kafta w/ Rice & Hummus
|$5.00
More about Bagelsaurus
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON
Bagelsaurus
1796 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|8oz BEET HUMMUS
|$5.50
Vegan
More about VESTER
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Farro Hummus + Veggie Wrap
|$12.00
Farro, hummus, lettuce, vine-ripe tomato + fresh mint on whole wheat wrap (vegan). Served with homemade potato crisps.
More about Oleana
FRENCH FRIES
Oleana
134 Hampshire St, Cambridge
|Warm Buttered Hummus
|$8.00
Basturma, tomato, black olive. Gluten free, nut free. 2 pieces per order.
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Falafel and Hummus Side
|$8.00
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Beet Hummus & Lentil Bowl
|$12.00
roasted carrots, watercress, amaranth, pomegranate molasses, crispy parsnips & evoo
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Mamaleh's Delicatessen
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Hummus Sandwich
|$10.00
Vegan delight; hummus, tomato, red onion, pickled carrot, jalapeño (v+)
More about Aceituna Grill
WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES
Aceituna Grill
605 W Kendall St, Cambridge
|Side Extra Hummus (GF) (Vegan)
|$4.99
Authentic hummus takes time. We soak protein-packed dry chickpeas for 12 hours before mixing with garlic, tahini, lemon juice, and our house blend of spices to make our signature dip. Enjoy it next to a salad or rice plate, scooped up in pita bread, or slathered on your pita roll-up. Any way you eat it--your taste buds will thank you.
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
Flour Bakery Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|hummus sandwich
|$10.50
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|hummus sandwich
|$10.50
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
1 Belmont St, Cambridge
|Tahini Hummus
|$6.00
Chickpeas, tahini, lemon, garlic. Dairy free, gluten free, 8oz
|Layered Tahini Hummus
|$10.00
Tahini hummus, cabbage, radish, pomegranate lemon vinaigrette, sesame. Dairy free, gluten free, serves 1-2
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
Flour Bakery Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|hummus sandwich
|$10.50
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
More about Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
20 prospect street, cambridge
|Vegan Hummus BLT
|$11.99
Plant based bacon(Sweet Earth), lettuce, tomatoes and hummus on multigrain toast. Served with french fries or chips.
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard
Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard
1350 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Hummus Bagel
|$7.25
hummus, avocado, pickled veggies, sprouts, cucumber, on a bagel
More about Hi Rise Bread Company
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hi Rise Bread Company
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|Hummus (cup)
|$6.50
a cup (approximately a half pound) of our house-made hummus
|#78 Hummus Toast
|$5.50
hummus, tomato, cilantro, hi-rise buttermilk dressing on whole grain