Hummus in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Moona

243 Hampshire St,, Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$6.00
Chickpeas, tahini, lemon, salt
Hummus
chickpea, tahini, lemon
More about Moona
Dimi's Place image

PIZZA

Dimi's Place

272 Brookline Street, Cambridge

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus & Pita$5.00
Dimi's Homemade Hummus
Kids Kafta w/ Rice & Hummus$5.00
More about Dimi's Place
Consumer pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Bagelsaurus

1796 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

Avg 4 (663 reviews)
Takeout
8oz BEET HUMMUS$5.50
Vegan
More about Bagelsaurus
Item pic

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Farro Hummus + Veggie Wrap$12.00
Farro, hummus, lettuce, vine-ripe tomato + fresh mint on whole wheat wrap (vegan). Served with homemade potato crisps.
More about VESTER
Oleana image

FRENCH FRIES

Oleana

134 Hampshire St, Cambridge

Avg 4.8 (7473 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Warm Buttered Hummus$8.00
Basturma, tomato, black olive. Gluten free, nut free. 2 pieces per order.
More about Oleana
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel and Hummus Side$8.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beet Hummus & Lentil Bowl$12.00
roasted carrots, watercress, amaranth, pomegranate molasses, crispy parsnips & evoo
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Sandwich$10.00
Vegan delight; hummus, tomato, red onion, pickled carrot, jalapeño (v+)
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Item pic

WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill

605 W Kendall St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2109 reviews)
Takeout
Side Extra Hummus (GF) (Vegan)$4.99
Authentic hummus takes time. We soak protein-packed dry chickpeas for 12 hours before mixing with garlic, tahini, lemon juice, and our house blend of spices to make our signature dip. Enjoy it next to a salad or rice plate, scooped up in pita bread, or slathered on your pita roll-up. Any way you eat it--your taste buds will thank you.
More about Aceituna Grill
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
hummus sandwich$10.50
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
hummus sandwich$10.50
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
Sofra Bakery & Cafe image

 

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Tahini Hummus$6.00
Chickpeas, tahini, lemon, garlic. Dairy free, gluten free, 8oz
Layered Tahini Hummus$10.00
Tahini hummus, cabbage, radish, pomegranate lemon vinaigrette, sesame. Dairy free, gluten free, serves 1-2
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
hummus sandwich$10.50
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Hummus BLT$11.99
Plant based bacon(Sweet Earth), lettuce, tomatoes and hummus on multigrain toast. Served with french fries or chips.
More about Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard

1350 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Bagel$7.25
hummus, avocado, pickled veggies, sprouts, cucumber, on a bagel
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi Rise Bread Company

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus (cup)$6.50
a cup (approximately a half pound) of our house-made hummus
#78 Hummus Toast$5.50
hummus, tomato, cilantro, hi-rise buttermilk dressing on whole grain
More about Hi Rise Bread Company
ATWOOD'S TAVERN image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

ATWOOD'S TAVERN

877 Cambridge St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1049 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$12.00
More about ATWOOD'S TAVERN

