Katsu in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve katsu

Item pic

 

Wusong Road

112 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Halloumi Katsu Bao$14.88
Chili marinated Haloumi 'katsu', ginger pickled Braeburn apple, sriracha aioli
Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Gluten, Allium, Soy
More about Wusong Road
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tori Katsu Don$17.85
Hand-made marinated panko-crusted chicken cutlet with grated spring onion over a mound of white rice.
Tofu Katsu Don$14.50
Panko-crusted silken tofu with cabbage and carrot salad with spicy mayo dressing, jasmine rice.
Tofu Katsu Kare$16.70
Panko-crusted tofu seasoned with curry sauce, cabbage and carrots salad with spicy mayo dressing, jasmine rice. Spicy.
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
Katsu Curry image

 

Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant

1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Katsu Curry$16.50
Fried Pork-Tenderloin Cutlet and House Beef Curry over Rice
Hire-Katsu Don$15.00
Fried Pork-Tenderloin Cutlets with Eggs over rice
Side Pork Katsu 2 Pcs$5.00
More about Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant
Sugar & Spice image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Sugar & Spice - Cambridge

1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5053 reviews)
Takeout
Katsu Lunch Box$16.95
More about Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
Pagu image

PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES

PAGU

310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Katsu$18.00
Pagu sauce, alioli, sesame, pickled cabbage.
More about PAGU
Item pic

 

State Park

15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Sandwich$15.00
Our take on a Japanese katsu sando. With shredded cabbage, house-made Japanese-style katsu barbeque sauce, pickled shiitake mushrooms, and mayo on a potato roll. On gluten-free bread, this sandwich is okay for non-severe gluten allergies; the crispy breading on the chicken is gluten-free! Comes with fries.
More about State Park
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Kendall

300 Third St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1895 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Katsu$29.00
White meat chicken cutlet fried Japanese-style with panko breading
Spicy Tempura Maki Katsu Style *$16.00
Katsu-style fried shrimp, cucumber, and avocado, topped with spicy mayo and tobiko
Katsu Sauce$0.00
More about Fuji at Kendall

