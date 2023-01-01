Katsu in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve katsu
Wusong Road
112 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge
|Halloumi Katsu Bao
|$14.88
Chili marinated Haloumi 'katsu', ginger pickled Braeburn apple, sriracha aioli
Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Gluten, Allium, Soy
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Tori Katsu Don
|$17.85
Hand-made marinated panko-crusted chicken cutlet with grated spring onion over a mound of white rice.
|Tofu Katsu Don
|$14.50
Panko-crusted silken tofu with cabbage and carrot salad with spicy mayo dressing, jasmine rice.
|Tofu Katsu Kare
|$16.70
Panko-crusted tofu seasoned with curry sauce, cabbage and carrots salad with spicy mayo dressing, jasmine rice. Spicy.
Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant
1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Katsu Curry
|$16.50
Fried Pork-Tenderloin Cutlet and House Beef Curry over Rice
|Hire-Katsu Don
|$15.00
Fried Pork-Tenderloin Cutlets with Eggs over rice
|Side Pork Katsu 2 Pcs
|$5.00
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Katsu Lunch Box
|$16.95
PAGU
310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Chicken Katsu
|$18.00
Pagu sauce, alioli, sesame, pickled cabbage.
State Park
15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge
|Chicken Katsu Sandwich
|$15.00
Our take on a Japanese katsu sando. With shredded cabbage, house-made Japanese-style katsu barbeque sauce, pickled shiitake mushrooms, and mayo on a potato roll. On gluten-free bread, this sandwich is okay for non-severe gluten allergies; the crispy breading on the chicken is gluten-free! Comes with fries.
Fuji at Kendall
300 Third St, Cambridge
|Chicken Katsu
|$29.00
White meat chicken cutlet fried Japanese-style with panko breading
|Spicy Tempura Maki Katsu Style *
|$16.00
Katsu-style fried shrimp, cucumber, and avocado, topped with spicy mayo and tobiko
|Katsu Sauce
|$0.00