Lamb gyros in Cambridge

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Commonwealth Cambridge
11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge
|Lamb Gyro
|$16.50
Feta Cheese, Baby Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Tzatziki Sauce wrapped in Pita Bread
PIZZA
Dimi's Place
272 Brookline Street, Cambridge
|Gyro Roll Up (Beef & Lamb)
|$12.00
Lamb & Beef Grilled with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce
|Gyro Plate (Beef & Lamb)
|$17.00
Beef & Lamb Served with Rice, Salad and Tzatziki Sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Oleana
134 Hampshire St, Cambridge
|Lamb Gyro
|$28.00
Thin sliced Vermont lamb over lavash bread with cabbage, pickled red onion, and crispy potatoes. Nut Free