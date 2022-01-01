Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb gyros in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants that serve lamb gyros

Commonwealth Cambridge image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Commonwealth Cambridge

11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (1313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lamb Gyro$16.50
Feta Cheese, Baby Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Tzatziki Sauce wrapped in Pita Bread
More about Commonwealth Cambridge
82c46de7-c479-45a6-b5de-3a1176453939 image

PIZZA

Dimi's Place

272 Brookline Street, Cambridge

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Gyro Roll Up (Beef & Lamb)$12.00
Lamb & Beef Grilled with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce
Gyro Plate (Beef & Lamb)$17.00
Beef & Lamb Served with Rice, Salad and Tzatziki Sauce
More about Dimi's Place
Oleana image

FRENCH FRIES

Oleana

134 Hampshire St, Cambridge

Avg 4.8 (7473 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Gyro$28.00
Thin sliced Vermont lamb over lavash bread with cabbage, pickled red onion, and crispy potatoes. Nut Free
More about Oleana
Banner pic

 

The Greek Corner - 2366 Massachusetts Avenue

2366 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roast Lamb Gyro$10.00
Roast lamb cooked on charcoal. Served in hot pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and tzatziki (cucumber yogurt sauce).
More about The Greek Corner - 2366 Massachusetts Avenue

