Lasagna in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve lasagna

Basta Pasta Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Basta Pasta Trattoria

319 Western Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2073 reviews)
Takeout
LASAGNA SPECIAL$14.95
More about Basta Pasta Trattoria
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
April 6: Asparagus + Mushroom Lasagna (v)
Asparagus + Mushroom Lasagna (v): garlic lover's focaccia, spicy green beans + raspberry swirl brownies for dessert.
*Please inform us of any allergies in advance! All meals are sized to feed two people. Please email alec@revivalcafeandkitchen.com with any questions.
More about Revival Cafe
The Village Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Village Kitchen

359 Huron Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Meat Lasagna$12.95
Traditional layers of pasta, ricotta cheese, and beef.
Vegatable Lasagna$12.95
Traditional layers of pasta, ricotta, and zucchini and eggplant.
More about The Village Kitchen
Consumer pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi Rise Bread Company

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Ragu Lasagna, frozen$22.00
More about Hi Rise Bread Company
Restaurant banner

 

Gran Gusto- Cambridge

90 SHERMAN ST, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna$20.00
Traditional Emiliana-style meat lasagna
More about Gran Gusto- Cambridge

