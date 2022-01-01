Lasagna in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve lasagna
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Basta Pasta Trattoria
319 Western Ave, Cambridge
|LASAGNA SPECIAL
|$14.95
Revival Cafe
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|April 6: Asparagus + Mushroom Lasagna (v)
Asparagus + Mushroom Lasagna (v): garlic lover's focaccia, spicy green beans + raspberry swirl brownies for dessert.
*Please inform us of any allergies in advance! All meals are sized to feed two people. Please email alec@revivalcafeandkitchen.com with any questions.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Village Kitchen
359 Huron Ave, Cambridge
|Meat Lasagna
|$12.95
Traditional layers of pasta, ricotta cheese, and beef.
|Vegatable Lasagna
|$12.95
Traditional layers of pasta, ricotta, and zucchini and eggplant.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hi Rise Bread Company
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|Pork Ragu Lasagna, frozen
|$22.00