Lemon meringue pies in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve lemon meringue pies
Flour Bakery - Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|slice of lemon meringue pie
|$6.30
tart lemon curd and miles of browned meringue on top
Blackbird Doughnuts - Harvard Square
1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|LEMON MERINGUE PIE
|$3.50
brioche, lemon glaze, vanilla ice cream glaze, torched meringue
Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|slice of lemon meringue pie
|$6.30
tart lemon curd and miles of browned meringue on top
Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|slice of lemon meringue pie
|$6.30
tart lemon curd and miles of browned meringue on top
|whole lemon meringue pie
|$38.00
veg, w/o nuts
Mr. Bartley's Burger Cottage
1246 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|Lemon Meringue Pie Frappe
|$8.25