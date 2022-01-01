Lentil soup in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve lentil soup
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Organic Lentil Soup (frozen special)
|$11.00
Medley of carrots, celery, onion and organic lentils simmered in a vegan broth. Soup is partially blended to create a rich base. Delicious served hot or chilled! Vegan + gluten free.
Talulla- Cambridge
377 Walden Street, Cambridge
|Lentil Soup
|$14.00
Indian Spices, Tofu, Spring Onion
Hi Rise Bread Company
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|Lentil Sausage Soup, frozen (pint)
|$11.50
Saloniki
181 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Lentil & Loukaniko Soup