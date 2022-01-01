Lentil soup in Cambridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cambridge restaurants that serve lentil soup

Barismo 364 image

 

Barismo 364

364 Broadway, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Soup Of The Day (Vegan): Veggie Lentil$6.00
More about Barismo 364
Item pic

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Organic Lentil Soup (frozen special)$11.00
Medley of carrots, celery, onion and organic lentils simmered in a vegan broth. Soup is partially blended to create a rich base. Delicious served hot or chilled! Vegan + gluten free.
More about VESTER
Item pic

 

Talulla- Cambridge

377 Walden Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lentil Soup$14.00
Indian Spices, Tofu, Spring Onion
More about Talulla- Cambridge
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi Rise Bread Company

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil Sausage Soup, frozen (pint)$11.50
More about Hi Rise Bread Company
Saloniki image

PITAS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Saloniki

181 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil & Loukaniko Soup
More about Saloniki
Saloniki image

 

Saloniki

24 Dunster Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil & Sausage Soup$8.00
More about Saloniki

