Lomo in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants that serve lomo
La Fabrica Central Restaurant
450 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
No reviews yet
Lomo Saltado
$25.00
More about La Fabrica Central Restaurant
la royal - cambridge
221 Concord Avenue, Cambridge
No reviews yet
pan con LOMO al jugo
$18.00
stir-fried sirloin Peruvian-dip au-jus, swiss cheese on Iggy’s baguette
More about la royal - cambridge
