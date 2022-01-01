Lox in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve lox
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|VESTER Lux Lox
|$12.00
The luxurious lox you’ve been waiting for! Toasted multi-seed bagel, cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, tomato, red onion + capers. Garnished with dill, chives, and our house made cilantro and herb aioli.
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Nova Lox Sandwich
|$13.75
Nova lox on your choice of bagel with dill cream cheese, tomato, capers, and red onions
|Nova Lox (1/2 lb retail package)
|$18.75
our favorite brand, Samaki. Machine sliced and packed at the smokehouse
|Nova Lox (1/2 lb hand sliced)
|$22.00
our favorite brand, Samaki. Hand sliced in house!
Little Luna
75 Binney Street, Cambridge
|Lox Bagel
|$13.00
Nova smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, lettuce, tomato & red onion on your bagel choice.
Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast
20 prospect street, cambridge
|Lox Sandwich
|$9.99
Tomato and smoked salmon take a different kind of meaning when put in between a bagel and cream cheeses