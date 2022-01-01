Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve lox

Item pic

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
VESTER Lux Lox$12.00
The luxurious lox you’ve been waiting for! Toasted multi-seed bagel, cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, tomato, red onion + capers. Garnished with dill, chives, and our house made cilantro and herb aioli.
More about VESTER
Nova Lox Sandwich image

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nova Lox Sandwich$13.75
Nova lox on your choice of bagel with dill cream cheese, tomato, capers, and red onions
Nova Lox (1/2 lb retail package)$18.75
our favorite brand, Samaki. Machine sliced and packed at the smokehouse
Nova Lox (1/2 lb hand sliced)$22.00
our favorite brand, Samaki. Hand sliced in house!
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Consumer pic

 

Little Luna

75 Binney Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox Bagel$13.00
Nova smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, lettuce, tomato & red onion on your bagel choice.
More about Little Luna
Item pic

 

Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lox Sandwich$9.99
Tomato and smoked salmon take a different kind of meaning when put in between a bagel and cream cheeses
More about Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse - Harvard

1350 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox & Lemon Dill$10.00
nova lox, lemon & dill cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, on a bagel
Classic Lox$11.95
nova lox, cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, capers, on a bagel
More about Pavement Coffeehouse - Harvard

