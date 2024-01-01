Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango sticky rice in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve mango sticky rice

RAMEN • NOODLES

Sugar & Spice - Cambridge

1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5053 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Sticky Rice with Mango$10.95
Gluten-Free & Vegan
More about Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mango Sticky Rice 芒果米茶$9.00
Coconut water
Pu-Erh sticky rice tea syrup
Mango puree
top with soda
Method - Build
Glass - Collins
Ice - Regular
Garnish - Mint
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘
Chicken & Co. - 2261 Massachusetts Avenue

2261 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Sticky Rice$8.95
Sweet sticky rice in coconut milk, topped with fresh mango and toasted sesame
More about Chicken & Co. - 2261 Massachusetts Avenue
Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

50 Jfk St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Sticky Rice$9.95
More about Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

