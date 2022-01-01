Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mixed green salad in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve mixed green salad

Item pic

 

Barismo 364

364 Broadway, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Organic Spring green mixed Vegetarian Salad$10.99
Organic green, cucumber, pickled onion and roasted veggies, tomato , craisin, balsamic vinaigrette. can also be made as a veggie wrap (whole wheat)
More about Barismo 364
Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge image

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Build you Own Mixed Greens Salad$4.50
Mixed greens with Manischewitz vinaigrette. Add any Toppings you like!
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Area Four and Area Four Cafe image

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Local Mixed Greens Salad (Medium - Serves 5-8 People)$32.00
Locally Grown Spring Mixed Greens, Pecorino Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette. Served Family Style Dressing on Side
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
ATWOOD'S TAVERN image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

ATWOOD'S TAVERN

877 Cambridge St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1049 reviews)
Takeout
Mixed Green Salad$11.00
grape tomato, cucumber, shallot, pepitas, balsamic vinaigrette
More about ATWOOD'S TAVERN

