Mixed green salad in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve mixed green salad
Barismo 364
364 Broadway, Cambridge
|Organic Spring green mixed Vegetarian Salad
|$10.99
Organic green, cucumber, pickled onion and roasted veggies, tomato , craisin, balsamic vinaigrette. can also be made as a veggie wrap (whole wheat)
Mamaleh's Delicatessen
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Build you Own Mixed Greens Salad
|$4.50
Mixed greens with Manischewitz vinaigrette. Add any Toppings you like!
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Local Mixed Greens Salad (Medium - Serves 5-8 People)
|$32.00
Locally Grown Spring Mixed Greens, Pecorino Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette. Served Family Style Dressing on Side