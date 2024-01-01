Mochi ice cream in Cambridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Genki Ya - Cambridge

231 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mochi Ice Cream (1 PCS)$2.00
2 pcs of Brand Named Mochi
More about Genki Ya - Cambridge
Banner pic

 

Cambridge WakuWaku

33 Brattle Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mochi Ice Cream$2.00
More about Cambridge WakuWaku

