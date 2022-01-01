Muffins in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve muffins
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.00
|*Vegan* Banana Muffin
|$4.00
Egg + dairy free banana muffin.
|Honey Butter English Muffin
|$3.85
Toasted English muffin with butter + local wildflower honey. Add on extras to build a sandwich for extra love.
Lily P's
50 Binney Street, Cambridge
|Mini Cornbread Muffins
|$9.00
Served with Sweet Pepper Jam
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Blueberry Hazelnut Muffin
|$3.75
Rich cake batter filled with juicy blueberries and topped with crunchy hazelnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
|Banana Muffin
|$3.75
Tender and lightly spiced walnut banana bread.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Mamaleh's Delicatessen
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Cinnamon Babka Muffin
|$3.75
babka + muffin = delicious (v)
|Halvah Chocolate Chunk Banana Muffin
|$3.00
Our babka muffins have a new friend! This one topped with a crunchy halvah streusel.
Ingredients: homemade halvah (tahini, cardamom, sugar, instant coffee, salt), bananas, flour, whole wheat flour, sunflower oil, light brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking soda, salt, guanaja chocolate.
|Chocolate Babka Muffin
|$3.75
babka + muffin = delicious (v)
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|English Muffin
|$2.75
|Blueberry Corn Muffin
|$3.75
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|pineapple carrot cake muffin
|$5.00
carrot cake topped with crumble, coconut cream cheese frosting, and fresh pineapple.
|coffee cake muffin
|$4.50
cinnamon crunch, cardamom, + lemon zest.
Flour Bakery Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|blueberry muffin
|$4.25
jam packed with Maine blueberries and make with One Mighty Mill flour from Lynn MA
|gluten free lemon poppyseed muffin with blueberry glaze
|$4.50
a zesty lemon poppyseed batter topped with sweet blueberry glaze.
|gluten free orange poppy seed muffin
|$4.50
filled with poppy seeds and orange zest topped with an orange glaze (veg, gf, w/o nuts)
Mother Juice Kendall Square
625 West Kendall Street, Cambridge
|Power Seed Muffin
|$4.25
Vegan/GF spiced carrot raisin muffin topped with our power seed blend
|Blueberry Muffin
|$10.25
blueberries, banana, orange, almond milk, almond butter, oats, pea protein, cinnamon, maple
Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|blueberry muffin
|$4.25
jam packed with Maine blueberries and make with One Mighty Mill flour from Lynn MA
|vegan banana chocolate muffin top
|$4.50
packed full of ripe bananas and chocolate chips (v, w/o nuts)
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
635 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|CORN MUFFIN
|$4.00
Flour Bakery Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|blueberry muffin
|$4.25
jam packed with Maine blueberries and make with One Mighty Mill flour from Lynn MA
|gluten free lemon poppyseed muffin with blueberry glaze
|$4.50
a zesty lemon poppyseed batter topped with sweet blueberry glaze.
|gluten free orange poppy seed muffin
|$4.50
filled with poppy seeds and orange zest topped with an orange glaze (veg, gf, w/o nuts)
Revival Cafe
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|Revival-made Muffin
|$1.95
our housemade version of an english muffin - super buttery with a soft interior and crispy, golden exterior. great for the kids!
|Lemon Olive Oil Muffin
|$3.50
a little savory, a little sweet - this moist lemon muffin with pearl sugar is the perfect morning treat!
|Zucchini Cardamom Muffin (n, vg)
|$3.00
if you know, you know. ask any revival staff and they will tell you this is their favorite breakfast pastry - moist and flavorful, the perfect amount of sweet, and vegan to boot!
Tatte Catering
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Apple Muffin
|$3.75
Tender spiced muffin with Granny Smith apples and almond streusel on top.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
1629 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|Muffins from D's Bakery
|$3.75
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
31 Putnam Ave, Cambridge
|Muffins from D's Bakery
|$3.75
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
148 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge
|Muffins from D's Bakery
|$3.75
Darwin's Ltd.
313 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|Muffins from D's Bakery
|$3.75
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
20 prospect street, cambridge
|English Muffin
|$1.99
Mother Juice- Harvard Square
1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|Blueberry Muffin
|$10.25
blueberries, banana, orange, almond milk, almond butter, oats, pea protein, cinnamon, maple
|Power Seed Muffin
|$4.25
Vegan/GF spiced carrot raisin muffin topped with our power seed blend
Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard
1350 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
|$3.75
|Banana Muffin (vegan)
|$4.00
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.75
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hi Rise Bread Company
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|Morning Glory Muffin
|$4.25
Dried apricots, dried cranberries, carrots, coconut, sunflower seeds and pepitas.
Tatte Bakery | Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Blueberry Hazelnut Muffin
|$3.75
Rich cake batter filled with juicy blueberries and topped with crunchy hazelnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
|Banana Muffin
|$3.75
Tender and lightly spiced walnut banana bread.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)