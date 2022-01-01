Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve muffins

Cafe Zing! image

 

Cafe Zing!

25 White St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
Takeout
muffin$3.50
More about Cafe Zing!
Item pic

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$4.00
*Vegan* Banana Muffin$4.00
Egg + dairy free banana muffin.
Honey Butter English Muffin$3.85
Toasted English muffin with butter + local wildflower honey. Add on extras to build a sandwich for extra love.
More about VESTER
Mini Cornbread Muffins image

 

Lily P's

50 Binney Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mini Cornbread Muffins$9.00
Served with Sweet Pepper Jam
More about Lily P's
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Hazelnut Muffin$3.75
Rich cake batter filled with juicy blueberries and topped with crunchy hazelnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
Banana Muffin$3.75
Tender and lightly spiced walnut banana bread.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Babka Muffin$3.75
babka + muffin = delicious (v)
Halvah Chocolate Chunk Banana Muffin$3.00
Our babka muffins have a new friend! This one topped with a crunchy halvah streusel.
Ingredients: homemade halvah (tahini, cardamom, sugar, instant coffee, salt), bananas, flour, whole wheat flour, sunflower oil, light brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking soda, salt, guanaja chocolate.
Chocolate Babka Muffin$3.75
babka + muffin = delicious (v)
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Item pic

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
English Muffin$2.75
Blueberry Corn Muffin$3.75
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
Item pic

 

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
pineapple carrot cake muffin$5.00
carrot cake topped with crumble, coconut cream cheese frosting, and fresh pineapple.
coffee cake muffin$4.50
cinnamon crunch, cardamom, + lemon zest.
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
blueberry muffin$4.25
jam packed with Maine blueberries and make with One Mighty Mill flour from Lynn MA
gluten free lemon poppyseed muffin with blueberry glaze$4.50
a zesty lemon poppyseed batter topped with sweet blueberry glaze.
gluten free orange poppy seed muffin$4.50
filled with poppy seeds and orange zest topped with an orange glaze (veg, gf, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
Item pic

 

Mother Juice Kendall Square

625 West Kendall Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Power Seed Muffin$4.25
Vegan/GF spiced carrot raisin muffin topped with our power seed blend
Blueberry Muffin$10.25
blueberries, banana, orange, almond milk, almond butter, oats, pea protein, cinnamon, maple
More about Mother Juice Kendall Square
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
blueberry muffin$4.25
jam packed with Maine blueberries and make with One Mighty Mill flour from Lynn MA
vegan banana chocolate muffin top$4.50
packed full of ripe bananas and chocolate chips (v, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar image

 

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

635 Cambridge St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CORN MUFFIN$4.00
More about CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
blueberry muffin$4.25
jam packed with Maine blueberries and make with One Mighty Mill flour from Lynn MA
gluten free lemon poppyseed muffin with blueberry glaze$4.50
a zesty lemon poppyseed batter topped with sweet blueberry glaze.
gluten free orange poppy seed muffin$4.50
filled with poppy seeds and orange zest topped with an orange glaze (veg, gf, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Revival-made Muffin$1.95
our housemade version of an english muffin - super buttery with a soft interior and crispy, golden exterior. great for the kids!
Lemon Olive Oil Muffin$3.50
a little savory, a little sweet - this moist lemon muffin with pearl sugar is the perfect morning treat!
Zucchini Cardamom Muffin (n, vg)$3.00
if you know, you know. ask any revival staff and they will tell you this is their favorite breakfast pastry - moist and flavorful, the perfect amount of sweet, and vegan to boot!
More about Revival Cafe
Tatte Catering image

 

Tatte Catering

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Muffin$3.75
Tender spiced muffin with Granny Smith apples and almond streusel on top.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Catering
Darwin's Ltd. image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

1629 Cambridge St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Muffins from D's Bakery$3.75
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Darwin's Ltd. image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

31 Putnam Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Muffins from D's Bakery$3.75
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Darwin's Ltd. image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

148 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (993 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Muffins from D's Bakery$3.75
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Darwin's Ltd. image

 

Darwin's Ltd.

313 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Muffins from D's Bakery$3.75
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square) image

 

Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
English Muffin$1.99
More about Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
Item pic

 

Mother Juice- Harvard Square

1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$10.25
blueberries, banana, orange, almond milk, almond butter, oats, pea protein, cinnamon, maple
Power Seed Muffin$4.25
Vegan/GF spiced carrot raisin muffin topped with our power seed blend
More about Mother Juice- Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard

1350 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin$3.75
Banana Muffin (vegan)$4.00
Blueberry Muffin$3.75
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi Rise Bread Company

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Morning Glory Muffin$4.25
Dried apricots, dried cranberries, carrots, coconut, sunflower seeds and pepitas.
More about Hi Rise Bread Company
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Hazelnut Muffin$3.75
Rich cake batter filled with juicy blueberries and topped with crunchy hazelnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
Banana Muffin$3.75
Tender and lightly spiced walnut banana bread.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Tacos

Ravioli

Caprese Salad

Hummus

Tiramisu

Cookie Dough

Buffalo Wings

Strawberry Shortcake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston