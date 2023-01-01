Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom soup in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve mushroom soup

Item pic

 

Talulla

377 Walden Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Soup$16.00
Fried Shallot, Crème Fraîche, Haricot Vert
More about Talulla
The Mad Monkfish image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mushroom Ginger Soup$7.25
Shiitake, enoki, scallions, bean sprouts, julienne ginger, vegetable broth.
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
Sofra Bakery & Cafe image

 

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Cauliflower Mushroom Soup$7.50
Baharat, caramelized onions. Served with crick cracks. Half pint
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Consumer pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi-Rise Bread Co.

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Double Mushroom Soup, hot *pickup after 11:00am*$11.00
double mushroom soup, served with a piece of Hi-Rise bread
Double Mushroom Soup, frozen (pint)$12.00
*contains chicken stock*
More about Hi-Rise Bread Co.

