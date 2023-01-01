Mushroom soup in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve mushroom soup
Talulla
377 Walden Street, Cambridge
|Mushroom Soup
|$16.00
Fried Shallot, Crème Fraîche, Haricot Vert
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Mushroom Ginger Soup
|$7.25
Shiitake, enoki, scallions, bean sprouts, julienne ginger, vegetable broth.
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
1 Belmont St, Cambridge
|Cauliflower Mushroom Soup
|$7.50
Baharat, caramelized onions. Served with crick cracks. Half pint