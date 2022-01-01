Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve mussels

Colette Wine Bistro image

 

Colette Wine Bistro

1924 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels$18.00
Cherry tomatoes, garlic butter, white wine broth, grilled bread, roasted garlic aioli
More about Colette Wine Bistro
The Abbey - Porter Square image

 

The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,

1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAMED PEI MUSSELS$14.00
STEAMED PEI MUSSELS, WHITE WINE SAFFRON BROTH, ONIONS, TOMATOES, GARLIC GRILLED CIABATTA
More about The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,
Item pic

 

The Hourly Oyster

15 Dunster Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels Provencal$16.00
White Wine, Tomatoes, Fennel, Garlic, Grilled Crostini
More about The Hourly Oyster
Item pic

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Street Style Mussel 辣酒煮青口贝$22.00
Mussel, ginger, garlic, Shao Xing Cooking Wine, fermented black soybean seasoned soy sauce, Yi Pin Xian soy sauce, salt, shiso, long hot pepper ring
Mussel with Asparagus 豉汁青口拌芦笋$26.00
Mussel meat w/o shell, asparagus, ginger, garlic, red bell pepper, salt, fermented black soybean seasoned soy sauce, dark soy sauce, fermented black soybean， Lao Gan Ma Chilli Sauce, pickled mini yellow, pepper, oyster sauce
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
Russell House Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Russell House Tavern

14 JFK Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (5678 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PEI Mussels$15.00
Chilis, Fennel, Garlic, Cider, Cream, Grilled Bread
More about Russell House Tavern
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

98 Winthrop St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels$26.00
More about The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

