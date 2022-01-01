Mussels in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve mussels
Colette Wine Bistro
1924 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Mussels
|$18.00
Cherry tomatoes, garlic butter, white wine broth, grilled bread, roasted garlic aioli
The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,
1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|STEAMED PEI MUSSELS
|$14.00
STEAMED PEI MUSSELS, WHITE WINE SAFFRON BROTH, ONIONS, TOMATOES, GARLIC GRILLED CIABATTA
The Hourly Oyster
15 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|Mussels Provencal
|$16.00
White Wine, Tomatoes, Fennel, Garlic, Grilled Crostini
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|Street Style Mussel 辣酒煮青口贝
|$22.00
Mussel, ginger, garlic, Shao Xing Cooking Wine, fermented black soybean seasoned soy sauce, Yi Pin Xian soy sauce, salt, shiso, long hot pepper ring
|Mussel with Asparagus 豉汁青口拌芦笋
|$26.00
Mussel meat w/o shell, asparagus, ginger, garlic, red bell pepper, salt, fermented black soybean seasoned soy sauce, dark soy sauce, fermented black soybean， Lao Gan Ma Chilli Sauce, pickled mini yellow, pepper, oyster sauce
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Russell House Tavern
14 JFK Street, Cambridge
|PEI Mussels
|$15.00
Chilis, Fennel, Garlic, Cider, Cream, Grilled Bread