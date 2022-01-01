Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve nachos

Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$12.00
vegetarian black bean chili, salsa, sour cream, jalapenos
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
LOADED NACHOS image

 

PlantPub

675 West Kendall St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LOADED NACHOS$16.00
Tortilla Chips, chili, grilled black bean salsa, guacamole, jalapenos, cilantro crema, smoked paprika, and queso. GF
More about PlantPub
Item pic

 

New Republik

1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$10.00
Chips with Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo, shredded Cheese; served with House Salsa and Sour Cream.
More about New Republik
Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)

1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STADIUM NACHOS$3.50
brioche, queso, tortilla strips, sliced pickled jalapenos
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)
Ole - Taste of Mexico image

 

Ole - Taste of Mexico

11 Springfield Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Nachos$12.50
Pollo tinga Nachos$11.50
Pork Nachos$11.50
More about Ole - Taste of Mexico
Item pic

 

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

635 Cambridge St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VICTORY NACHO KIT$10.00
One order of nachos (feeds 2-3). Fresh fried house corn chips, longhorn cheese, avocado crema, buttermilk crema, house pickled jalapeños, Napa cabbage and cotija cheese.
*please note these are intended for heating + building your own nachos, all kits come cold*
*Dairy allergy in crema and cheese*
VICTORY CLUB NACHOS$10.00
The original 1943 bar snack
Longhorn cheese, pickled jalapenos, napa cabbage, avocado crema, queso fresco, crema
More about CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Anna's Taqueria

822 Somerville Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1021 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nacho (Average) Kit$15.99
Build your own nachos! Comes with Chips, Shredded Cheese, Black Beans, Lettuce, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Hot Sauce.
More about Anna's Taqueria
Item pic

 

El Jefe's Taqueria

83 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (9194 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos (Meat+Jalapenos+Pico+Sour Cream)$9.00
Corn Tortilla chips with queso + protein of your choice + jalapenos + pico de galo + sour cream
Veggie Nachos (veggie + Toppings of your choice)$9.75
Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings
SUPER Nachos (Meat + Toppings of your choice)$10.25
Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square

1105 Mass Ave., cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nacho Fries$11.00
tomatoes, jalapenos, chopped onion, guacamole, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream
Chip Nachos$15.00
BBC chips, cheddar, lettuce, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
More about Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square
Item pic

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD

Felipe's Taqueria

21 Brattle St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (7524 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
NACHOS$11.00
Corn tortilla chips w/ melted cheese, choice of meat, refried beans, pico de gallo, sweet corn, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos.
SMALL NACHO TRAY$27.00
Shareable nachos for up to 3 people or up to 6 as an appetizer! Disposable foil tray comes loaded with chips, melted jack cheese, refried beans, choice of meat, and sweet corn. Pico de gallo, sour cream, and house pickled jalapenos on the side.
LARGE NACHO TRAY$54.00
Shareable nachos for up to 6 people or up to 12 as an appetizer! Disposable foil tray comes loaded with chips, melted jack cheese, refried beans, choice of meat, and sweet corn. Pico de gallo, sour cream, and house pickled jalapenos on the side.
More about Felipe's Taqueria
ATWOOD'S TAVERN image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

ATWOOD'S TAVERN

877 Cambridge St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1049 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$14.00
pepper-jack, pickled jalapeños, pico, , guacamole, sour cream
More about ATWOOD'S TAVERN

