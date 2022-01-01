Nachos in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve nachos
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Nachos
|$12.00
vegetarian black bean chili, salsa, sour cream, jalapenos
More about PlantPub
PlantPub
675 West Kendall St, Cambridge
|LOADED NACHOS
|$16.00
Tortilla Chips, chili, grilled black bean salsa, guacamole, jalapenos, cilantro crema, smoked paprika, and queso. GF
More about New Republik
New Republik
1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Nachos
|$10.00
Chips with Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo, shredded Cheese; served with House Salsa and Sour Cream.
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)
Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)
1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|STADIUM NACHOS
|$3.50
brioche, queso, tortilla strips, sliced pickled jalapenos
More about Ole - Taste of Mexico
Ole - Taste of Mexico
11 Springfield Street, Cambridge
|Steak Nachos
|$12.50
|Pollo tinga Nachos
|$11.50
|Pork Nachos
|$11.50
More about CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
635 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|VICTORY NACHO KIT
|$10.00
One order of nachos (feeds 2-3). Fresh fried house corn chips, longhorn cheese, avocado crema, buttermilk crema, house pickled jalapeños, Napa cabbage and cotija cheese.
*please note these are intended for heating + building your own nachos, all kits come cold*
*Dairy allergy in crema and cheese*
|VICTORY CLUB NACHOS
|$10.00
The original 1943 bar snack
Longhorn cheese, pickled jalapenos, napa cabbage, avocado crema, queso fresco, crema
More about Anna's Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Anna's Taqueria
822 Somerville Ave, Cambridge
|Nacho (Average) Kit
|$15.99
Build your own nachos! Comes with Chips, Shredded Cheese, Black Beans, Lettuce, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Hot Sauce.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
El Jefe's Taqueria
83 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge
|Nachos (Meat+Jalapenos+Pico+Sour Cream)
|$9.00
Corn Tortilla chips with queso + protein of your choice + jalapenos + pico de galo + sour cream
|Veggie Nachos (veggie + Toppings of your choice)
|$9.75
Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings
|SUPER Nachos (Meat + Toppings of your choice)
|$10.25
Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings
More about Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square
Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square
1105 Mass Ave., cambridge
|Nacho Fries
|$11.00
tomatoes, jalapenos, chopped onion, guacamole, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream
|Chip Nachos
|$15.00
BBC chips, cheddar, lettuce, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
More about Felipe's Taqueria
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD
Felipe's Taqueria
21 Brattle St, Cambridge
|NACHOS
|$11.00
Corn tortilla chips w/ melted cheese, choice of meat, refried beans, pico de gallo, sweet corn, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos.
|SMALL NACHO TRAY
|$27.00
Shareable nachos for up to 3 people or up to 6 as an appetizer! Disposable foil tray comes loaded with chips, melted jack cheese, refried beans, choice of meat, and sweet corn. Pico de gallo, sour cream, and house pickled jalapenos on the side.
|LARGE NACHO TRAY
|$54.00
Shareable nachos for up to 6 people or up to 12 as an appetizer! Disposable foil tray comes loaded with chips, melted jack cheese, refried beans, choice of meat, and sweet corn. Pico de gallo, sour cream, and house pickled jalapenos on the side.