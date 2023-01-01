Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle bowls in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve noodle bowls

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice image

 

Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
thai noodle bowl$14.00
rice noodles, napa cabbage, toasted peanuts + sesame, carrot, sweet peppers, cucumber, ginger-lemongrass dressing
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
miso tofu noodle bowl$13.00
bok choy, roasted turnip, pickled celery, glass noodles, sesame-almond crumble, orange-sesame dressing (v,gf) **contains nuts**
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
miso tofu noodle bowl$13.00
bok choy, roasted turnip, pickled celery, glass noodles, sesame-almond crumble, orange-sesame dressing (v,gf) **contains nuts**
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
miso tofu noodle bowl$13.00
bok choy, roasted turnip, pickled celery, glass noodles, sesame-almond crumble, orange-sesame dressing (v,gf) **contains nuts**
Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Sesame Noodle Bowl$13.00
spicy cucumbers, peas & mint, shaved radishes
Restaurant banner

 

Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

50 Jfk St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Noodle Soup Bowls$15.00
