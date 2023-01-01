Noodle bowls in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve noodle bowls
Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|thai noodle bowl
|$14.00
rice noodles, napa cabbage, toasted peanuts + sesame, carrot, sweet peppers, cucumber, ginger-lemongrass dressing
Flour Bakery - Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|miso tofu noodle bowl
|$13.00
bok choy, roasted turnip, pickled celery, glass noodles, sesame-almond crumble, orange-sesame dressing (v,gf) **contains nuts**
Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|miso tofu noodle bowl
|$13.00
bok choy, roasted turnip, pickled celery, glass noodles, sesame-almond crumble, orange-sesame dressing (v,gf) **contains nuts**
Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|miso tofu noodle bowl
|$13.00
bok choy, roasted turnip, pickled celery, glass noodles, sesame-almond crumble, orange-sesame dressing (v,gf) **contains nuts**
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Warm Sesame Noodle Bowl
|$13.00
spicy cucumbers, peas & mint, shaved radishes