Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve noodle soup

Wusong Road image

 

Wusong Road

112 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Yong Kang Beef Noodle Soup (牛肉面汤)$12.88
It’s like ramen but beefier, fresh egg noodles, soy braised egg, Angus brisket, seasonal vegetables, chili oil, scallion, crispy shallots.
Allergies: Wheat, Egg, Allium, Soy
它像拉面，但更强壮，新鲜的鸡蛋面，大豆红烧蛋，安格斯牛腩，时令蔬菜，辣椒油，大葱，香葱。
过敏：小麦、鸡蛋、葱、大豆
More about Wusong Road
The Mad Monkfish image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seafood Tom Yum Noodle Soup$18.95
Scallops, shrimps, calamari, bean sprouts, rice noodles, crispy wonton, ground peanuts, scallions, cilantro in tom yum broth. Medium spicy.**
Wonton Noodle Soup$15.95
Shrimp and pork wontons, ramen, bok choy, scallions, cilantro in mild broth with crispy wonton skins.
Duck Noodle Soup$17.95
Roast duck, rice noodles, cilantro, scallions and Chinese kale in mild duck stock.
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Sugar & Spice - Cambridge

1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5053 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Noodle Soup$12.95
Chicken or Tofu
Rice Noodle Soup$12.95
Chicken or Tofu. GF comes with Chicken. Vegan comes with Tofu.
Boat Noodle Soup$13.95
ก๋วยเตี๋ยวเรือ 🌶🌶🌶 (Beef or Pork) Darker brown broth slow boiled overnight with pandan leaves, galanga, garlic, rice noodles, chili
More about Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
Item pic

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Dumpling Daughter - Cambridge

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Beef Beijing Noodle Soup$13.00
Beef shank, pickled mustard greens, scallions, noodles, cilantro, spicy beef broth
Farm Raised Chicken Noodle Soup$13.00
Shredded chicken, goji berries, soft egg, baby bok choy, scallions, shiitake mushrooms, chicken broth
Light Braised Beef Noodle Soup$13.00
Beef Shank, Cilantro, Cucumber, Soft Egg, Tomatoes, Noodles, Chicken Broth
More about Dumpling Daughter - Cambridge
Consumer pic

 

The Nu Dó Society - Cambridge MA

125 River st, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Noodle Soup$12.00
Rice noodles, ground pork, pork ball, bok choy, boiled egg, scallion, cilantro and sliced pork.
Vegetable and tofu noodle soup (vegan)$12.00
(vegan,GF) Tofu, vegetables medley, scallion, cilantro with vegetable broth
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$12.00
Hot and sour noodle soup with sliced pork, fish balls, bok choy, scallion, cilantro, ground peanut, and boiled egg. (contain: shellfish and peanut)
More about The Nu Dó Society - Cambridge MA
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$13.95
rice noodles, shedded chicken, garlic oil, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, basil, chicken broth.
Khao Soi (Northern Thailand noodles soup)$15.95
This Northern Thai soup is comprised of yellow curry, turmeric, curry powder, red onions, egg noodles, pickled mustard greens, hot chili oil, lime, Steam Chicken, crispy egg noodles, scallions and cilantro. Medium spicy.
Boat Noodle Soup$14.95
rice noodles, omg ahoy, beef balls, bean sprouts, crispy pork rinds, pork balls, spicy Thai herbs, garlic oil.
More about Pai Kin Kao
Restaurant banner

 

Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

50 Jfk St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken&Broccoli Noodle soup$12.95
More about Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Chai Lattes

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Panna Cotta

Taco Salad

Avocado Toast

Garden Salad

Custard

Calamari

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1848 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston