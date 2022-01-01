Noodle soup in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve noodle soup
Wusong Road
112 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge
|Yong Kang Beef Noodle Soup (牛肉面汤)
|$12.88
It’s like ramen but beefier, fresh egg noodles, soy braised egg, Angus brisket, seasonal vegetables, chili oil, scallion, crispy shallots.
Allergies: Wheat, Egg, Allium, Soy
它像拉面，但更强壮，新鲜的鸡蛋面，大豆红烧蛋，安格斯牛腩，时令蔬菜，辣椒油，大葱，香葱。
过敏：小麦、鸡蛋、葱、大豆
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Seafood Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$18.95
Scallops, shrimps, calamari, bean sprouts, rice noodles, crispy wonton, ground peanuts, scallions, cilantro in tom yum broth. Medium spicy.**
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$15.95
Shrimp and pork wontons, ramen, bok choy, scallions, cilantro in mild broth with crispy wonton skins.
|Duck Noodle Soup
|$17.95
Roast duck, rice noodles, cilantro, scallions and Chinese kale in mild duck stock.
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Rice Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Chicken or Tofu. GF comes with Chicken. Vegan comes with Tofu.
|Boat Noodle Soup
|$13.95
ก๋วยเตี๋ยวเรือ 🌶🌶🌶 (Beef or Pork) Darker brown broth slow boiled overnight with pandan leaves, galanga, garlic, rice noodles, chili
Dumpling Daughter - Cambridge
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Braised Beef Beijing Noodle Soup
|$13.00
Beef shank, pickled mustard greens, scallions, noodles, cilantro, spicy beef broth
|Farm Raised Chicken Noodle Soup
|$13.00
Shredded chicken, goji berries, soft egg, baby bok choy, scallions, shiitake mushrooms, chicken broth
|Light Braised Beef Noodle Soup
|$13.00
Beef Shank, Cilantro, Cucumber, Soft Egg, Tomatoes, Noodles, Chicken Broth
The Nu Dó Society - Cambridge MA
125 River st, Cambridge
|Pork Noodle Soup
|$12.00
Rice noodles, ground pork, pork ball, bok choy, boiled egg, scallion, cilantro and sliced pork.
|Vegetable and tofu noodle soup (vegan)
|$12.00
(vegan,GF) Tofu, vegetables medley, scallion, cilantro with vegetable broth
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$12.00
Hot and sour noodle soup with sliced pork, fish balls, bok choy, scallion, cilantro, ground peanut, and boiled egg. (contain: shellfish and peanut)
Pai Kin Kao
80 River St, Cambridge
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$13.95
rice noodles, shedded chicken, garlic oil, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, basil, chicken broth.
|Khao Soi (Northern Thailand noodles soup)
|$15.95
This Northern Thai soup is comprised of yellow curry, turmeric, curry powder, red onions, egg noodles, pickled mustard greens, hot chili oil, lime, Steam Chicken, crispy egg noodles, scallions and cilantro. Medium spicy.
|Boat Noodle Soup
|$14.95
rice noodles, omg ahoy, beef balls, bean sprouts, crispy pork rinds, pork balls, spicy Thai herbs, garlic oil.