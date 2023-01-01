Octopus in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve octopus
Moona
243 Hampshire St,, Cambridge
|Octopus
|$16.00
Fennel and potato puree, preserved lemon relish
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Takoyaki (Octopus Dumpling)
|$12.65
Octopus dumplings deep-fried and dressed with tonkatsu sauce and Japanese mayonnaise, nori and bonito flakes.
|Tako Octopus
|$7.50
2 pieces per order Nigiri.
3 pieces per order Sashimi.
Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant
1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Tako (Octopus) Nigiri
|$2.75
Octopus Nigiri
The Hourly Oyster House
15 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|Octopus
|$16.00
Potatoes, Chorizo, Paprika Aioli
Oak Bistro - 1287 Cambridge Street
1287 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Grilled Spanish Octopus
|$17.00
Confit Fingerling Potatoes, Pickled Onions, Lemon Aioli, Tomato Relish, Chili Oil
The Greek Corner - 2366 Massachusetts Avenue
2366 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|Marinated Octopus
|$14.00
Octopus marinated in white wine, vinegar, herbs, and olive oil.
Vincent's
233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave, Cambridge
|Tempura Octopus
|$16.00
dilly beans, brown butter turnip, preserved lemon, pickled peppers
SUSHI
Cafe Sushi
1105 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Mino-Ware Sauce Plate - Octopus
|$5.00
Indigo and white ceramic Minoyaki sauce plate decorated with an octopus tentacle.
Made in Japan
Microwave + Dishwasher Safe