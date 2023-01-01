Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve octopus

Moona image

 

Moona

243 Hampshire St,, Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Octopus$16.00
Fennel and potato puree, preserved lemon relish
More about Moona
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Takoyaki (Octopus Dumpling)$12.65
Octopus dumplings deep-fried and dressed with tonkatsu sauce and Japanese mayonnaise, nori and bonito flakes.
Tako Octopus$7.50
2 pieces per order Nigiri.
3 pieces per order Sashimi.
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
Item pic

 

Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant

1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tako (Octopus) Nigiri$2.75
Octopus Nigiri
More about Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Hourly Oyster House

15 Dunster Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Octopus$16.00
Potatoes, Chorizo, Paprika Aioli
More about The Hourly Oyster House
Consumer pic

 

Oak Bistro - 1287 Cambridge Street

1287 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Spanish Octopus$17.00
Confit Fingerling Potatoes, Pickled Onions, Lemon Aioli, Tomato Relish, Chili Oil
More about Oak Bistro - 1287 Cambridge Street
Item pic

 

The Greek Corner - 2366 Massachusetts Avenue

2366 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Marinated Octopus$14.00
Octopus marinated in white wine, vinegar, herbs, and olive oil.
More about The Greek Corner - 2366 Massachusetts Avenue
Vincent's image

 

Vincent's

233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura Octopus$16.00
dilly beans, brown butter turnip, preserved lemon, pickled peppers
More about Vincent's
Item pic

SUSHI

Cafe Sushi

1105 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (4663 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mino-Ware Sauce Plate - Octopus$5.00
Indigo and white ceramic Minoyaki sauce plate decorated with an octopus tentacle.
Made in Japan
Microwave + Dishwasher Safe
More about Cafe Sushi
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

98 Winthrop St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Octopus$18.00
More about The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

