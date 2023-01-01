Pad thai in Cambridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wusong Road image

 

Wusong Road

112 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Combo Plate - Pad Thai$15.88
More about Wusong Road
Pad Thai image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pad Thai$0.00
Rice noodles, egg, crushed peanuts, red onions, bean sprouts, lime and tamarind juices, coconut sugar. Gluten free.
Pad Thai
Rice noodles, egg, crushed peanuts, red onions, bean sprouts, lime and tamarind juices, coconut sugar. Gluten free.
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
Pad Thai image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Sugar & Spice - Cambridge

1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5053 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai$11.95
(Regular or Spicy) Rice noodles stir-fried with chicken, egg, peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions
Crispy Noodle Pad Thai$12.95
A crispy egg noodle version of our classic Pad Thai
Jumbo Shrimp Pad Thai$18.95
🌶Rice noodles stir-fried with marinated, crispy jumbo shrimp in a homemade mild curry sauce
More about Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
Pad Thai image

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai
rice noodles, lime juice, tamarind sauce, fish sauce, coconut sugar, peanuts, egg, scallions, bean sprouts.
PAD THAI
More about Pai Kin Kao
Item pic

 

Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

50 Jfk St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
9 Tastes Pad Thai (L)$12.95
Pad Thai (GF)$10.95
America’s most famous Thai dish. Rice noodles stir–fried with egg, bean sprouts and scallions topped with ground peanuts.
Pad Thai (GF)$12.95
America’s most famous Thai dish. Rice noodles stir–fried with egg, bean sprouts and scallions topped with ground peanuts.
More about Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

