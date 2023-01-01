Pad thai in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve pad thai
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Pad Thai
|$0.00
Rice noodles, egg, crushed peanuts, red onions, bean sprouts, lime and tamarind juices, coconut sugar. Gluten free.
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Pad Thai
|$11.95
(Regular or Spicy) Rice noodles stir-fried with chicken, egg, peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions
|Crispy Noodle Pad Thai
|$12.95
A crispy egg noodle version of our classic Pad Thai
|Jumbo Shrimp Pad Thai
|$18.95
🌶Rice noodles stir-fried with marinated, crispy jumbo shrimp in a homemade mild curry sauce
Pai Kin Kao
80 River St, Cambridge
|Pad Thai
rice noodles, lime juice, tamarind sauce, fish sauce, coconut sugar, peanuts, egg, scallions, bean sprouts.
|PAD THAI
Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St
50 Jfk St, Cambridge
|9 Tastes Pad Thai (L)
|$12.95
|Pad Thai (GF)
|$10.95
America’s most famous Thai dish. Rice noodles stir–fried with egg, bean sprouts and scallions topped with ground peanuts.
