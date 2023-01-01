Pear salad in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve pear salad
The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944
1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|GRILLED PEAR SALAD
|$16.00
Grilled Poached Pear Salad, Fried Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Maple Cider Vinaigrette
Stoked Pizza Company- Cambridge
1611 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge
|*Vegan Roasted Pear Salad
|$12.00
*CONTAINS NUTS* baby arugula, pickled red onion, maple cashew crumble. (kitchen not celiac safe)
|Roasted Pear Salad
|$13.00
*CONTAINS NUTS* baby arugula, pickled red onion, maple cashew crumble, panko crusted goat cheese.
|Half Tray Pear & Arugula Salad (4 orders)
|$48.00
arugula, roasted pear, pickled red onion, goat cheese balls, maple cashew crumble