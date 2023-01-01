Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pear salad in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants that serve pear salad

The Abbey - Porter Square image

 

The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944

1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED PEAR SALAD$16.00
Grilled Poached Pear Salad, Fried Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Maple Cider Vinaigrette
Stoked Pizza Cambridge image

 

Stoked Pizza Company- Cambridge

1611 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Vegan Roasted Pear Salad$12.00
*CONTAINS NUTS* baby arugula, pickled red onion, maple cashew crumble. (kitchen not celiac safe)
Roasted Pear Salad$13.00
*CONTAINS NUTS* baby arugula, pickled red onion, maple cashew crumble, panko crusted goat cheese.
Half Tray Pear & Arugula Salad (4 orders)$48.00
arugula, roasted pear, pickled red onion, goat cheese balls, maple cashew crumble
