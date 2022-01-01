Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve pies

Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Velvet Whoopie Pies$9.00
marshmallow fluff cream
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Paprikash Pot Pie (frozen, reheat at home)$16.00
A delicious pot pie filled with chicken, paprika, onions, peppers, garlic, butter, flour, vodka, herbs, & spices! Bake at home!
Salted Honey Roasted Rhubarb Pie$6.75
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Item pic

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Small Prosciutto Pie$21.00
Local arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomato, hot honey, and post-oven prosciutto .
S’mores Whoopie Pie$5.00
Graham cracker Whoopie cake, milk chocolate ganache, marshmallow frosting.
Large Prosciutto Pie$28.00
Local arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomato, hot honey, and post-oven prosciutto .
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
lime cream pie slice$6.00
filled with a tart and sweet lime custard, topped with limey whip cream (veg, w/o nuts)
chocolate cream pie slice$6.00
rich chocolate pudding in a sweet shell topped with whipped cream and piled high with chocolate curls
boston cream pie slice$6.00
layers of coffee soaked vanilla sponge cake with vanilla pastry cream all covered in chocolate ganache
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
New City Microcreamery Cambridge image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

New City Microcreamery - Cambridge

403 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.8 (471 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
{P} Key Lime Pie (GES)
{K} Key Lime Pie (GES)
More about New City Microcreamery - Cambridge
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
chocolate cream pie slice$6.00
rich chocolate pudding in a sweet shell topped with whipped cream and piled high with chocolate curls
lime cream pie slice$6.00
filled with a tart and sweet lime custard, topped with limey whip cream (veg, w/o nuts)
whole lime cream pie$36.00
filled with a tart and sweet lime custard, topped with limey whipped cream (veg, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
Item pic

 

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

635 Cambridge St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRITO PIE$5.00
Dallas spicy beef, longhorn cheese, and crema, served in a bag of fritos
More about CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
lime cream pie slice$6.00
filled with a tart and sweet lime custard, topped with limey whip cream (veg, w/o nuts)
boston cream pie slice$6.00
layers of coffee soaked vanilla sponge cake with vanilla pastry cream all covered in chocolate ganache
slice of banana cream pie$6.00
made with a banana pastry cream, fresh banana slices, sweetened whipped cream and caramel drizzle on top (veg, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

40 JFK STREET, CAMBRIDGE

No reviews yet
Takeout
APPLE PIE$1.99
ECLAIR PIE$1.99
More about Tasty Burger
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cream Pie$28.00
chocolate mousse filling, white chocolate whipped cream topping, chocolate crisp pearls + a chocolate cookie crumb crust!
pre-order for pick up on Saturday 4/16 or Sunday 4/17!
More about Revival Cafe
All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square image

 

All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square

1238 Cambridge St,, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Build A Pie$16.00
More about All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square
Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square

1105 Mass Ave., cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hard Apple Pie A La Mode$13.00
More about Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi Rise Bread Company

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie, refrigerated/hot$16.00
Bell + Evans chicken, peas, carrots, and button mushrooms in a rich velouté sauce, with a flaky pastry crust
*serves 1 as an entrée or 2 as a side*
Chicken Pot Pie, frozen$16.00
Bell + Evans chicken, peas, carrots, and button mushrooms in a rich velouté sauce with a flaky pastry crust
Lemon Meringue Pie (small)$16.00
More about Hi Rise Bread Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Ravioli

Chicken Pizza

Quesadillas

Spaghetti

Carrot Cake

Caesar Salad

Cheese Pizza

Mozzarella Sticks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston