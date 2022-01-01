Pies in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve pies
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Red Velvet Whoopie Pies
|$9.00
marshmallow fluff cream
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Mamaleh's Delicatessen
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Chicken Paprikash Pot Pie (frozen, reheat at home)
|$16.00
A delicious pot pie filled with chicken, paprika, onions, peppers, garlic, butter, flour, vodka, herbs, & spices! Bake at home!
|Salted Honey Roasted Rhubarb Pie
|$6.75
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Small Prosciutto Pie
|$21.00
Local arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomato, hot honey, and post-oven prosciutto .
|S’mores Whoopie Pie
|$5.00
Graham cracker Whoopie cake, milk chocolate ganache, marshmallow frosting.
|Large Prosciutto Pie
|$28.00
Local arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomato, hot honey, and post-oven prosciutto .
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
Flour Bakery Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|lime cream pie slice
|$6.00
filled with a tart and sweet lime custard, topped with limey whip cream (veg, w/o nuts)
|chocolate cream pie slice
|$6.00
rich chocolate pudding in a sweet shell topped with whipped cream and piled high with chocolate curls
|boston cream pie slice
|$6.00
layers of coffee soaked vanilla sponge cake with vanilla pastry cream all covered in chocolate ganache
More about New City Microcreamery - Cambridge
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
New City Microcreamery - Cambridge
403 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|{P} Key Lime Pie (GES)
|{K} Key Lime Pie (GES)
More about Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|chocolate cream pie slice
|$6.00
rich chocolate pudding in a sweet shell topped with whipped cream and piled high with chocolate curls
|lime cream pie slice
|$6.00
filled with a tart and sweet lime custard, topped with limey whip cream (veg, w/o nuts)
|whole lime cream pie
|$36.00
filled with a tart and sweet lime custard, topped with limey whipped cream (veg, w/o nuts)
More about CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
635 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|FRITO PIE
|$5.00
Dallas spicy beef, longhorn cheese, and crema, served in a bag of fritos
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
Flour Bakery Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|lime cream pie slice
|$6.00
filled with a tart and sweet lime custard, topped with limey whip cream (veg, w/o nuts)
|boston cream pie slice
|$6.00
layers of coffee soaked vanilla sponge cake with vanilla pastry cream all covered in chocolate ganache
|slice of banana cream pie
|$6.00
made with a banana pastry cream, fresh banana slices, sweetened whipped cream and caramel drizzle on top (veg, w/o nuts)
More about Revival Cafe
Revival Cafe
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$28.00
chocolate mousse filling, white chocolate whipped cream topping, chocolate crisp pearls + a chocolate cookie crumb crust!
pre-order for pick up on Saturday 4/16 or Sunday 4/17!
More about All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square
All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square
1238 Cambridge St,, Cambridge
|Build A Pie
|$16.00
More about Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square
Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square
1105 Mass Ave., cambridge
|Hard Apple Pie A La Mode
|$13.00
More about Hi Rise Bread Company
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hi Rise Bread Company
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|Chicken Pot Pie, refrigerated/hot
|$16.00
Bell + Evans chicken, peas, carrots, and button mushrooms in a rich velouté sauce, with a flaky pastry crust
*serves 1 as an entrée or 2 as a side*
|Chicken Pot Pie, frozen
|$16.00
Bell + Evans chicken, peas, carrots, and button mushrooms in a rich velouté sauce with a flaky pastry crust
|Lemon Meringue Pie (small)
|$16.00