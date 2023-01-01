Pork belly in Cambridge

Ingredients: cooking wine, dark soy sauce, garlic, red bell pepper, Sriracha, sugar, scallion, chili sauce, oyster sauce.

Red braised pork belly is a classic pork dish from Hunan, cooked using pork belly and a combination of ginger, garlic, aromatic spices, chili peppers, sugar, light and dark soy, and beer. It’s renowned for the richness flavor, tender lean pork, rich but not sickening fat. A great combination of different texture.

**Gluten and soy allergy

***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION

