Pork belly in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve pork belly
Commonwealth Cambridge
11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge
|Pork Belly Tostones
|$16.00
Sweet Soy-Chili glaze, Avocado Crema, Sesame Aioli, Cilantro
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Crispy Pork Belly Bun
|$5.75
Crispy Pork Belly, lettuce, Asian Pickle, Cucumber, Red Chili, Cilantro.
Season to Taste
1678 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|Pork Belly
|$16.00
cider glazed porchetta pork belly, sauerkraut cream, apple chutney, cider jus
The Smoke Shop BBQ- Harvard Square
8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge
|Pork Belly Burnt Ends Plate
|$26.50
Smokey sweet and melt in your mouth pork bellies with your choice of two sides.
Chalawan
1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Crispy Pork Belly
|$9.00
Cilantro, Fried shallot, Plum & Hoisin sauce
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|(L) Crispy Pork Belly Garlic on Rice
|$16.95
ข้าวหมูกรอบกระเทียม
|Crispy Pork Belly Gaprow on Rice
|$16.95
ข้าวกระเพราหมูกรอบ 🌶🌶
PAGU
310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Pork Belly Bao
|$15.00
Soy braised pork belly bao with pickled cucumbers, fried shallots, cilantro
contains gluten, soy, dairy, alliums
FYI the bao (bun) is currently made with squid ink.
State Park
15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge
|Porchetta Sandwich
|$14.00
Porchetta, broccoli slaw, scamorza, pickled goat horn peppers, chimichurri, on a A&J King Brioche
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|Red-Braised Pork Belly 毛式红烧肉*
|$28.00
Ingredients: cooking wine, dark soy sauce, garlic, red bell pepper, Sriracha, sugar, scallion, chili sauce, oyster sauce.
Red braised pork belly is a classic pork dish from Hunan, cooked using pork belly and a combination of ginger, garlic, aromatic spices, chili peppers, sugar, light and dark soy, and beer. It’s renowned for the richness flavor, tender lean pork, rich but not sickening fat. A great combination of different texture.
**Gluten and soy allergy
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
Vincent's
233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave, Cambridge
|Pork Belly
|$16.00
sweet potato dandies, caramelized cauliflower, herb salad