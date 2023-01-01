Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve pork belly

Commonwealth Cambridge image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Commonwealth Cambridge

11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (1313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Belly Tostones$16.00
Sweet Soy-Chili glaze, Avocado Crema, Sesame Aioli, Cilantro
More about Commonwealth Cambridge
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Pork Belly Bun$5.75
Crispy Pork Belly, lettuce, Asian Pickle, Cucumber, Red Chili, Cilantro.
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
Consumer pic

 

Season to Taste

1678 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly$16.00
cider glazed porchetta pork belly, sauerkraut cream, apple chutney, cider jus
More about Season to Taste
Item pic

 

The Smoke Shop BBQ- Harvard Square

8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Belly Burnt Ends Plate$26.50
Smokey sweet and melt in your mouth pork bellies with your choice of two sides.
More about The Smoke Shop BBQ- Harvard Square
Item pic

NOODLES

Chalawan

1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (321 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Pork Belly$9.00
Cilantro, Fried shallot, Plum & Hoisin sauce
More about Chalawan
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Sugar & Spice - Cambridge

1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5053 reviews)
Takeout
(L) Crispy Pork Belly Garlic on Rice$16.95
ข้าวหมูกรอบกระเทียม
Crispy Pork Belly Gaprow on Rice$16.95
ข้าวกระเพราหมูกรอบ 🌶🌶
(L) Crispy Pork Belly Gaprow on Rice$16.95
ข้าวกระเพราหมูกรอบ 🌶🌶
More about Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
Pork Belly Bao image

PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES

PAGU

310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Bao$15.00
Soy braised pork belly bao with pickled cucumbers, fried shallots, cilantro
contains gluten, soy, dairy, alliums
FYI the bao (bun) is currently made with squid ink.
More about PAGU
Item pic

 

State Park

15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Porchetta Sandwich$14.00
Porchetta, broccoli slaw, scamorza, pickled goat horn peppers, chimichurri, on a A&J King Brioche
More about State Park
Item pic

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Red-Braised Pork Belly 毛式红烧肉*$28.00
Ingredients: cooking wine, dark soy sauce, garlic, red bell pepper, Sriracha, sugar, scallion, chili sauce, oyster sauce.
Red braised pork belly is a classic pork dish from Hunan, cooked using pork belly and a combination of ginger, garlic, aromatic spices, chili peppers, sugar, light and dark soy, and beer. It’s renowned for the richness flavor, tender lean pork, rich but not sickening fat. A great combination of different texture.
**Gluten and soy allergy
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘
Vincent's image

 

Vincent's

233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly$16.00
sweet potato dandies, caramelized cauliflower, herb salad
More about Vincent's
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Pork Belly with Spicy Basil$10.00
Crispy pork belly, spicy basil sauce, Chinese broccoli, jasmine rice.
More about Pai Kin Kao

