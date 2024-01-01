Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork dumplings in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve pork dumplings

Wusong Tiki Bar

112 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Maple Pork Dumpling$14.00
berkshire pork and Chinese chive, vermont maple syrup, smoked bacon, chinkiang vinegar and chili crisp dressing. Served steamed, pan fried, or crispy
Allergens: Gluten, Sesame, Allium, Soy
Genki Ya - Cambridge

231 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge

Takeout
Gyoza (Pork Dumplings)$8.95
Pork Dumplings, Pan Fried or Steamed.
MORE Hospitality - Revival + Mothership Alewife

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

TakeoutDelivery
Pork Dumplings (df)$13.00
served with soy, sambal and scallions
contains gluten, sesame, soy
*fried in a highly refined peanut oil*
