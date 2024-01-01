Pork dumplings in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve pork dumplings
Wusong Tiki Bar
112 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge
|Maple Pork Dumpling
|$14.00
berkshire pork and Chinese chive, vermont maple syrup, smoked bacon, chinkiang vinegar and chili crisp dressing. Served steamed, pan fried, or crispy
Allergens: Gluten, Sesame, Allium, Soy
Genki Ya - Cambridge
231 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge
|Gyoza (Pork Dumplings)
|$8.95
Pork Dumplings, Pan Fried or Steamed.